It is time to again celebrate Independence Day. America was established as “One nation, under God, indivisible” and a destination that would provide justice for all. Miss Liberty smiled for those who came to our shores.
Homeless immigrants from all over the world saw the Lady of the Harbor as a welcoming symbol of a land of “milk and honey” and a better way of life as they fled oppression and poverty elsewhere.
Where now is the golden country of their dreams? As we look at the farm families forced into bankruptcy in the Midwest, thousands of coal miners relegated to the human scrapheap in the Southern West Virginia coalfields, thousands of homeless in our major cities who have no shelter, families in West Virginia who are hungry and cannot afford basic health services and scores of people in Fayette, Kanawha and other counties victimized by toxic waste, we need to ask, “Where is America?” and “Where is West Virginia?”
In West Virginia, political and business leaders have bravely been suggesting that the pandemic is under control, West Virginia is open for business and the official decline in West Virginia’s unemployment rate indicates better times are just around the corner. However, the unemployment rate statistic is no longer an accurate temperature of economic health.
One reason is that nearly 6 million part-time workers in the U.S. who need full-time jobs are not counted in the official unemployment rolls if they work only a few hours a week. Furthermore, part-time minimum-wage employment does not replace higher-paid jobs lost in unionized industries. The real underemployment rate is easily triple any officially released unemployment rate.
A second reason is that West Virginians are being forced to withdraw from the labor force. In most cases, their unemployment compensation, plus supplemental benefits, have expired and they have entered the undocumented cash-only economy of survival. They have, in fact, not disappeared or migrated, as the data might suggest.
The hunger and nutrition problem also is major. Evidence is clear that hunger and poor nutrition are highly related to problems with general health, as well as physical and mental development of children.
A balanced diet including fresh fruits and vegetables, high-quality protein and whole grains is expensive. When the inability to purchase an adequate diet is coupled with the inability to pay for basic utilities, as in the case that will occur if West Virginia American Water is allowed to implement a 28% rate increase, nutritional intake drops rapidly.
Family resources go into inexpensive food that requires no cooking or refrigeration. Potato chips and pop, along with white bread and bologna, become diet staples.
The income problem has become critical in West Virginia. The minimum wage in real value is worth a third less than only a few years ago. Half of union workers have taken direct pay cuts, most have taken benefit cuts, and unions, such as the UMW, are faced with declining membership.
No matter how you look at it, family assets and net worth for the majority are significantly lower. And the fact that the U.S. has become the largest debtor nation in the world means that the crisis will be heating up, since the standard economic prescription for paying off debts is to force lower-income people to sacrifice even more.
Over the past months, the buzz word in the gilded halls has been “economic development.” But “economic development” often has been an excuse for more “supply-side” business incentives and tax breaks, which are nothing more than subsidies and do little good according to a study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. As recently noted by Lee Wolverton in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, “CEO income outpaced the average pay of workers by 320 times in 2019, compared to 21 times in 1965.”
Furthermore, key wealthy people at the top paid no taxes because of legal loopholes they created with their political contributions.
This July 4, what is happening to the majority of people in West Virginia? In the coalfields, economic conditions are those of depression. Much of the problem is related to “demand-side” economics: There are reduced incomes to buy the goods and services. There is no easy way out of this economic crisis. Business as usual in the halls of Congress and the West Virginia Legislature will not lead the way, nor will attempts to lay the blame on immigrants and their offspring.
There are signs of a new awakening. There is a growing disgust with those who made promises to lead but instead bail out by engaging in promotional scams for friends and supporters, golden-parachute retirement schemes and whatever else there is to get while they can.
There is a real need for a new coalition of grassroots people who are committed to changing the present political scene and the priorities of the present economic system. Such a process has begun with the Poor People’s Campaign, Black Voters Matter and the Working Families Party.
Miss Liberty is not happy. She is crying, because the nation that millions of workers fought and died for is now failing to feed, clothe, shelter or employ at least a quarter of its working people.
A nation divided cannot survive. We need to all come together, “walk the talk” and make her smile again.