John David: Ms. Liberty needs to smile again (Opinion)

The Statue of Liberty turned 134 this month. Homeless immigrants from all over the world saw the Lady of the Harbor as a welcoming symbol of a better way of life as they fled oppression and poverty elsewhere.
Where now is the golden country of their dreams? As we look at thousands of farm families forced into bankruptcy in the Midwest; thousands of coal miners relegated to the human scrapheap in the southern West Virginia coal fields; thousands of homeless children in West Virginia; thousands of families in West Virginia who are hungry and cannot find work to qualify for food stamps; and scores of people in Raleigh, Fayette and other counties victimized by toxic drinking water in the New River, we need to ask, “Where is America?” along with, “Where is West Virginia?”
Within the coronavirus pandemic period, major publications have noted that we are in a recession leading to a depression. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell noted on June 10 that “much of the economic uncertainty comes from uncertainty about the path of the disease and the effects of measures to contain it. Until the public is confident that the disease is contained, a full recovery is unlikely.” He concluded that “the longer the downturn lasts, the greater the potential for longer-term damage from permanent job loss and business closures.”
In Appalachia, the matter is even worse. Many residents have no reserve asset base or net worth to cover any extended time period. They also have inadequate housing and broadband accessibility to work from home, and their low-paying, part-time jobs are not the kind that even offer that possibility. Desperation is evident in many ways. Drug usage and overdoes are sharply rising, according to health officials, and the Wall Street Journal noted that the overall number of debt accounts in deferment or other relief programs has doubled to 106 million since March. Revealingly, the number of obituaries in local papers has increased significantly.
In West Virginia, political and business leaders have bravely been suggesting that reopening the economy after the pandemic shutdown will prove that better times are just around the corner. However, the pandemic is not over, people are scared and the unemployment rate remains off the chart. To make matters worse, part-time workers who need full-time jobs in order to survive are either not counted in the official unemployment rolls, cannot be located or don’t bother to register. Thus, West Virginia’s real unemployment rate is, no doubt, higher than even the current, recorded astronomical rate. In addition, while virtual education may be necessary more than ever before, professional educators wonder about the long-term impact on educational achievement and development.
The hunger and nutrition problem is also major. Evidence is clear that hunger and poor nutrition are highly related to problems with general health as well as physical and mental development of children. A balanced diet including fresh fruits and vegetables, high-quality protein and whole grains is expensive and taking a larger bite out of declining incomes. When the inability to purchase an adequate diet is coupled with the inability to pay for basic utilities, nutritional intake drops rapidly. For many, family resources go into food that requires no cooking nor refrigeration. Potato chips and pop, along with white bread and bologna, become diet staples.
The income problem has become critical in West Virginia. The minimum wage in real value is worth a third less than only a few years ago. Union workers have taken direct pay cuts, most have taken benefit cuts and unions such as the United Mine Workers of America no longer represent a majority of the workers responsible for the coal production still underway. No matter how you look at it, family assets and net worth for many are significantly lower. And the fact that the U.S. has become the largest debtor nation in the world, well ahead of Brazil and Mexico, means that the crisis will be heating up, since the standard economic prescription for paying off debts is to force lower income people to sacrifice even more.
Over the past two years, the buzz word in the gilded halls has been “economic development.” But “economic development” has been an excuse for more supply-side business incentives and tax breaks, which are nothing more than subsidies and do little good, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
In West Virginia’s coal belt, economic conditions are those of a depression. Much of the problem is related to demand-side economics: there are no incomes to buy goods and services, or, if people do have disposable income, it’s related to stimulus funds that will soon run out.
There is no easy way out of this economic crisis. Business as usual in the halls of Congress and the West Virginia Legislature will not lead the way. Nor will attempts to lay the blame on scapegoats. As noted by Justin Lahart in the Wall Street Journal, “the hole the economy will need to dig itself out of is only getting deeper.”
There are signs of a new awakening. There is a growing disgust with politicians and business leaders who made promises to lead but instead bail out by engaging in promotional scams for friends and supporters, commandeer aircraft and expense accounts or take golden parachute retirement schemes and whatever else there is to get while they can.
There is a real need for a new coalition of grassroots people who are committed to changing the present political scene and the priorities of the present economic system. Such a process has begun with the West Virginia Can’t Wait movement led by Stephen Smith, and recent election results indicate that change is on its way.
Miss Liberty is not happy. She is crying because the nation which millions of workers fought and died for is now failing to feed, clothe, shelter or employ many of its working people. We need to come together and make her smile again.