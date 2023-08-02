Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Fifty years ago, Dr. Abdul Mirza, at Montgomery General Hospital, suggested that a group of us form the West Virginia Rainbow Coalition. Those who came together were black lung champion Helen M. Powell, human rights activist Steve Rutledge, West Virginia Institute of Technology student Marcus Wilkes — who later became mayor of Northfolk, in McDowell County — me and several others.

I was selected as chairman. Nationally, the Rev. Jesse Jackson led the Rainbow Coalition. I represented West Virginia on the board. Both Powell and Wilkes later served as board chairs of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.

John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

