Fifty years ago, Dr. Abdul Mirza, at Montgomery General Hospital, suggested that a group of us form the West Virginia Rainbow Coalition. Those who came together were black lung champion Helen M. Powell, human rights activist Steve Rutledge, West Virginia Institute of Technology student Marcus Wilkes — who later became mayor of Northfolk, in McDowell County — me and several others.
I was selected as chairman. Nationally, the Rev. Jesse Jackson led the Rainbow Coalition. I represented West Virginia on the board. Both Powell and Wilkes later served as board chairs of the Southern Appalachian Labor School.
Then came 1984 and 1988. Jackson was a presidential candidate. In West Virginia, Arley Johnson, who later served in the state Legislature, and I were the state co-chairs of the Rainbow Coalition. Jackson flew into Beckley. He spoke at a Montgomery church. We took him into the coal mine at Montcoal, where miners Mike Browning and Kenny Dickens were shuttle car operators.
Mike and Kenny were inspired to become West Virginia Tech students during our new effort to get coal miners, including current United Mine Workers union president Cecil Roberts, to earn college degrees. Mike became a union official and Mine Safety and Health Administration instructor while Kenny became an attorney, and both served as adjunct faculty in the Industrial Relations/Labor Studies B.S. degree program at West Virginia Tech.
Jackson spent the night in Arnett, and then I took him on the winding road from Whitesville across Spruce Mountain to Minden, the contaminated PCB town. Minden still had a functioning elementary school with a principal named Gary Hough, who is now superintendent of Fayette County Schools. Jackson spoke to a packed crowd of students and community residents organized by Concerned Citizens to Save Fayette County, led by Larry Rose. Jackson was a popular candidate and garnered a surprisingly large percent of the vote in the West Virginia Democratic Party primary.
In 1989, as a tribute to International Labor Day, Jackson returned to Appalachia to join striking UMW coal miners against Pittston in Wise, Virginia, and performed his flag-waving, foot-stomping magic to “Keep Hope Alive.”
In 1994, Dr. Leonard Nelson, legendary and late former president of the West Virginia Institute of Technology, summoned me to his Old Main office. He decided to retire and wanted Jackson to speak at his final May commencement.
At commencement time, Jackson was in Germany visiting the concentration camps that Black soldiers had helped liberate. We flew him to Charleston, I dashed to the airport and we both climbed into a half-doored helicopter thanks to a local mining equipment company. We landed next to the Vining Library at the head of the waiting commencement procession ready to march up to and onto Martin Field. Jackson gave an outstanding commencement address to hundreds of graduates, their families and my colleagues, with the theme that “You are somebody.”
Jackson was tentatively scheduled to be in the area a year ago but his appearance was cancelled because of the pandemic and health issues.
It is now August 2023. The Rev. Jackson is 81 and uses a wheelchair. The once-fiery orator has a soft, barely understandable voice. He has announced that he is stepping aside as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. In his closing speech, he whispered a message of inspiration: “I am somebody,” he said. “Green or yellow, brown, black or white, we’re all perfect in God’s eyes. Everybody is somebody. Stop the violence. Save the children. Keep hope alive.”
It has been a long journey over the rainbow. Through the Rainbow Coalition, Jackson has made a difference for many. It is now up to the upcoming generation to come together and continue the crusade to make the difference that is desperately needed today and in the future.
John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.