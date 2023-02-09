Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

There is much current talk about attracting people to West Virginia. In view of the loss of half of its congressional seats in past decades, this issue is front and center.

Upon reflection of recent obituaries, the issue triggers an awareness of a related phenomenon. This pertains to the influx of amazingly talented individuals who came to the state in the 1960s and 70s. They were well educated individuals who could have made a difference anywhere. However, they came to West Virginia to deal with an overwhelming concern about human conditions in the state.

John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

Tags

Recommended for you