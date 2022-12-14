The arrival of the Winter Solstice, with its longest night and shortest day, is historically when many faiths have times for festive celebrations and light. Holiday cards and events express wishes of joy, cheer, compassion, peace and sharing. For many in our midst, however, those expressions do not come naturally this year.
As of Thanksgiving, millions of American families are behind on their house payments or are in the foreclosure process. The Southern Appalachian Labor School, which has a HUD-approved housing counseling program, as well as a home repair program, has been inundated by people pleading for help. This includes those seeking rental assistance, as landlords form investor-owned corporate entities to purchase properties and mobile home parks for profiteering.
According to the annual point-in-time count, the number of unsheltered homeless people in West Virginia has climbed 133% in the past five years, and that number is currently surging.
The season brings other news. Disasters worldwide, including in West Virginia, that are affecting millions of people appear to be on the increase, with climate change and land-use practices blamed as the chief culprits.
Low-cost alternative products flood the market with increased safety and health problems. Many families have been exposed to lead-based paint on toys, contaminated pet foods, food additives and other products.
According to the scientific journal Review of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology, 19.5 million Americans fall ill each year from drinking water contaminated with parasites, bacteria or viruses, and that figure does not include illnesses caused by other chemicals and toxins, such as the PFAS or “forever chemicals” in water.
In regard to food, Feeding America reports that 75% of food pantries reported a jump in the members of families facing food insecurity. The Center on Budget and Policy recently released a study that showed the share of the nation’s income flowing to the top 1% of families increased from 16.9% to 23.5% over the past five years, meaning the very rich are getting richer.
The Office of the Surgeon General issued a report that noted there are 2.1 million adults and 1.3 million children who are homeless in the United States. Furthermore, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports that 6,369 children in the state are in foster care, as of this week.
For an additional 2 million American families at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder, housing is so severely deficient that it is barely adequate. Coal-camp “Jenny Lind” houses are not safe places for a sizable percentage of West Virginia senior citizens or the state's disabled population.
For 18 million more Americans, more than 50% of family income is consumed by housing costs, leaving an inadequate amount for medical care, food and clothing. This is accented by the prevalence of “underemployment,” meaning part-time and lower-wage work that typically does not provide health care benefits.
The Wall Street Journal notes that average family earnings grew only 5.1% in November, significantly below the rate of inflation. Thus, people are increasingly taking on significantly more credit card debt, which, eventually, has to be repaid at higher interest rates or defaulted on. This, in turn, lowers their credit score and reduces their opportunity to purchase housing.
This list continues. More Americans are in prison, more are hungry, more are less healthy, and on and on.
There is no question that we have entered a special time of the year. It is the time to reflect on sustainable life, economic justice, peace on earth and goodwill to all. At the same time, it is important to realize that many are not well-off, many face a threat to survive and many are remembering those, including children, who have been mowed down in a host of mass shootings across the country. Many are not at peace.
Nationally, we face difficult times. Logically, we face tough needs. Personally, we are challenged by practicing what we say in our seasonal messages.
John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.