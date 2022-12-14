Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The arrival of the Winter Solstice, with its longest night and shortest day, is historically when many faiths have times for festive celebrations and light. Holiday cards and events express wishes of joy, cheer, compassion, peace and sharing. For many in our midst, however, those expressions do not come naturally this year.

As of Thanksgiving, millions of American families are behind on their house payments or are in the foreclosure process. The Southern Appalachian Labor School, which has a HUD-approved housing counseling program, as well as a home repair program, has been inundated by people pleading for help. This includes those seeking rental assistance, as landlords form investor-owned corporate entities to purchase properties and mobile home parks for profiteering.

John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

