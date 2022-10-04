Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Finger pointing for the cause of inflation is a popular game currently. One common but misguided target is wages. Another rare but correctly-directed target is price gouging or excessive profits.

The evidence is clear that wage increases are not causing inflation. In fact, wage increases, if in fact they occur, chase inflation, not cause it. One can look back at when current minimum wages were implemented, both in the state and federally, and compare them with consumer price increases since. Clearly, those minimum wages were worth several dollars more per hour when implemented as compared to their worth today.

John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

