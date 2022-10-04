Finger pointing for the cause of inflation is a popular game currently. One common but misguided target is wages. Another rare but correctly-directed target is price gouging or excessive profits.
The evidence is clear that wage increases are not causing inflation. In fact, wage increases, if in fact they occur, chase inflation, not cause it. One can look back at when current minimum wages were implemented, both in the state and federally, and compare them with consumer price increases since. Clearly, those minimum wages were worth several dollars more per hour when implemented as compared to their worth today.
Equally dramatic has been productivity increases relative to hourly compensation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, productivity in the United States has increased 120% more than hourly compensation from 1950 to 2010.
When inflation and wages both increase at the same time, it is because wages are responding to inflation, not causing it. Furthermore, as noted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, wage increases lag inflation rates. In July and August, wage growth was 6.7% while the rate of inflation was 8.3%. The fact is that wage increases are not keeping up with inflation and most paychecks are continuing to shrink in terms of real purchasing power.
The inflation that has occurred during the pandemic has some basic causes. The key cause is that it provided an opportunity for large companies to obtain a larger piece of the economic pie. Companies are more concentrated today and they could pass on price increases with impunity. While there were developments that justified some increases such as supply bottlenecks, supply shortages and fuel cost gyrations, companies took advantage of the opportunity to increase prices significantly in order to increase their profits and reward owners substantially. The wealthy became ultra-wealthy, avoided taxes and forced average citizens to substantially reduce their standard of living. Past federal administrations also lowered corporate taxes under the guise of spurring economic growth which, instead, caused increased concentration.
The examples of firms taking advantage of the pandemic to gouge the public are many. They include the monthly 15% increase of Amazon Prime memberships, Kroger’s 49% apple juice hike and Dollar Tree increasing all basic prices by 25%.
Absent in this scenario are any forms of sanctions such as price controls. As former U.S. Secretary of Labor and current Professor of Public Policy at the University of California Robert Reich states in The Guardian, “Corporations have the power to raise prices without losing customers because they face so little competition.” He states grocery prices are through the roof because just four companies control 85% of meat and poultry processing, one company sets the price for most of the seed corn and two giant firms dominate consumer staples.
Tyson, one of the meat processing firms noted, just fired key executives and installed a Tyson, great grandson of the founder, as its new Chief Federal Officer (at age 32) to make sure Tyson keeps its family profit margins intact.
As noted in Barron’s Magazine, the current challenge of the ultra-wealthy is protecting profits for intergenerational wealth transfer. Reich claims “The underlying economic problem is profit-price inflation” caused by unregulated corporations raising their prices above their increasing costs. The solution he recommends is price controls to break the cycle of profit inflation.
As Tom Fairless, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal, notes, “The tight labor market represents an opportunity for workers to grab a bigger slice of the economic pie, after decades of globalization and weakened labor unions shifted leverage to business owners. If workers are successful, wages could rise strongly even as inflation slows.”
On the other hand, the ultra-wealthy and unscrupulous businesses that are currently unregulated still have enormous market control and are unlikely to willingly give up their newly-created, giant share of the pie without a struggle including political turmoil.
