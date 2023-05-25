Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The debt ceiling debate has serious potential consequences for low-income families in West Virginia. Failure to honor commitments already passed by Congress will significantly increase inflation and the cost of living for essential goods and services.

Clearly, a reduction in SNAP benefits, Medicare eligibility and housing assistance vouchers will create enormous additional hardships for those already struggling to survive. For example, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge predicts mass evictions if a 22% cut occurs since Housing Choice Vouchers for 640,000 families would be eliminated. The Southern Appalachian Labor School, one of only a few authorized housing counseling agencies in West Virginia, is already receiving a surge of requests for assistance due to mobile home park take-overs by corporations and source of income rent discrimination by landlords.

John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

