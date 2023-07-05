Slaves freed after Juneteenth and homeless immigrants from all over the world saw America as a welcoming symbol for a better way of life.
Where now is the golden country of their dreams? As we look at thousands of coal miners relegated to the human scrapheap in the Southern West Virginia coalfields; thousands of homeless in West Virginia and our major cities who have no shelter; thousands of families in West Virginia who are hungry and cannot afford basic health services; and scores of people victimized by toxic waste, we need to ask, “Where is America?” and “Where is West Virginia?”
Within the past few weeks, major publications contained articles about a likely major economic recession in the United States.
In West Virginia, political and business leaders have bravely been suggesting that the official decline in West Virginia’s unemployment rate indicates better times are just around the corner. However, the unemployment rate statistic is no longer an accurate temperature of economic health. One reason is that millions of part-time workers in the U.S. who need full-time jobs are not counted in the official unemployment rolls, even if they work only a few hours a week.
A second reason is that West Virginians are being forced to withdraw from the labor force. In most cases, their unemployment compensation has long expired and they have entered the undocumented cash-only economy of survival.
The health, hunger and nutrition problems are also major. Evidence is clear that hunger and poor nutrition are highly related to problems with general health as well as physical and mental development of children. A balanced diet including fresh fruits and vegetables, high-quality protein and whole grains is expensive. When the inability to purchase an adequate diet is coupled with the inability to pay for basic utilities, nutritional intake drops rapidly. Family resources go into expensive food that requires no cooking nor refrigeration.
The income problem has become critical in West Virginia. The minimum wage in real value is worth a third less than only a few years ago. Half of union workers have taken direct pay cuts, most have taken benefit cuts and unions such as the United Mine Workers are faced with declining memberships. No matter how you look at it, family assets and net worth for the majority are significantly lower. And the fact that the U.S. has become the largest debtor nation in the world,means that the crisis will be heating up, since the standard economic prescription for paying off debts is to force lower income people to sacrifice even more.
Over the past two years, the buzz word in the gilded halls has been “economic development.” But “economic development” has been an excuse for more “supply-side” business incentives and tax breaks, which are nothing more than subsidies and do little good.
What is happening to the majority of people in West Virginia? In the Coal Belt, economic conditions are those of depression. Much of the problem is related to “demand-side” economics: there is no income to buy the glut of goods and services. There is no easy way out of this economic crisis. Business as usual in the halls of Congress and the West Virginia Legislature will not lead the way. Nor will attempts to lay the blame on foreign imports or the current wave of immigrants.
There are signs of a new awakening. There is a growing disgust with politicians who made promises to lead but instead bail out by engaging in promotional scams for friends and supporters, airs of importance by commandeering expense accounts, golden parachute retirement schemes and whatever else there is to get while they can.
There is a real need for a new coalition of grassroots people who are committed to changing the present political scene and the priorities of the present economic system.
This past July 4 was not a happy day. Miss Liberty is crying because the nation which millions of workers fought and died for is now failing to feed, clothe, shelter or employ its working people. We need to make everyone in America smile again.
John David is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.