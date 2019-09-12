John David: WV stands to hurt from looming recession (Opinion)

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 96F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.