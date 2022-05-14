Is there any hope for the United States Senate?
Goodness knows there are problems it could address. We have a tax system that allows billionaires to pay taxes at about half the rate as average Americans. The billionaires, their apologists and their paid mouthpieces would probably say that this is a good system. Everybody knows it is not.
We have a health care system that costs more than any other health care system in the world—by a lot. Health care is important; if all this money produced better outcomes that would be OK. But it doesn’t. Even after spending more than any other country in the world, our outcomes are no better and often worse.
These are only the first two problems that come to mind. There are dozens, large and small, that the Senate could be addressing: climate change, immigration, gun violence, the national debt, etc., etc., etc. Anybody could make a list.
In spite of myriad problems, the Senate is not doing anything to address any of them. The reason they are not is that the Senate is too locked up by partisanship.
To see partisanship in action, look no farther than the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
Jackson is a superstar. Top of her class in college; top of her class in law school. More experience as a judge than any of the current justices had. Highest rating by the American Bar Association. Despite heroic efforts to find someone, nobody could find anyone who had worked with her or appeared before her who had anything bad to say about her. Great family. No scandals. From the way she conducted herself in the hearings, we know she has the patience of a saint. Had she chosen basketball instead of law she would be dunking on LeBron every night.
The Senate has a duty to examine her qualifications, examine her background and advise the president of any reason it finds that she would not be qualified to sit on the United States Supreme Court. It did that and, after careful searching, found nothing.
Were this a functioning Senate, at that point it would have voted unanimously to confirm her and that would be that.
This is not, however, a functioning Senate. It is an insanely partisan Senate, a Senate with 47 Republicans who would vote against any nominee of President Biden, or any Democratic president.
Instead of doing the sensible thing, the Republicans did what any gang of insane partisans would do: they made stuff up. They decided that she was “soft on crime,” particularly child pornography.
Consider the context. She is a parent. The first impulse of any parent would be to personalize the crime, imagine her own children as the victims. That first impulse would make any parent want to fry the perpetrator like a Frito.
Instead of following her first impulse, she followed the law. She imposed sentences that are in line with what other judges—including judges supported by these same Republican senators--have imposed.
Since Jackson is Black, the GOP senators thought next to try Critical Race Theory, whatever that is. The term has been used so much in so many contexts that nobody (including the Republican senators) knows what it means any more. The senators just knew that she was Black, Critical Race Theory has something to do with Black people and some people don’t like it. That’s all they needed. They were off to the races, implying that she was racist, she supported Critical Race Theory, or something. There was nothing in Judge Jackson’s opinions or writings to suggest that any of this was true. Poor Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was reduced to misreading books from the library of an elementary school where Judge Jackson sits on the board, a board that does not approve curriculum or the contents of the library.
I have no power to look in their hearts so I cannot say for sure. Life and American society being what they are, there were probably a couple who are stone cold racists, people who would not vote for a Black woman no matter her qualifications.
For the rest of them, it was nothing but pure partisanship. They tried to say it was concern about something vague such as her “judicial philosophy.” We even had the peculiar spectacle of senators saying things such as “she is obviously very smart and a good person but I am voting against confirming her.”
With her qualifications the only reason to vote against her was that she was nominated by a Democrat. It doesn’t matter that she was the most qualified nominee in decades. It doesn’t matter that, from all indications, she would make a great justice. She was nominated by a Democrat. Republicans were obliged to fall in line, vote against her.
This is not a functioning legislative body. If it can’t do the obviously correct thing like agree on an obviously qualified Supreme Court Justice, how can it do the difficult things like finding a solution on immigration, climate change, or, for that matter, abortion?
As contentious as abortion is, there is a compromise solution that most people could accept. There are those who want abortion to be available at any time for any reason. There are people who want to define all abortions as murder, sending the homicide detectives to investigate any spontaneous miscarriages, just to make sure.
Those are not most people. Polling shows that most people want abortion to be legal in some circumstances but not all circumstances. They want it to be available but restricted.
A functioning Senate could find that compromise. It would not satisfy the extremes but it would satisfy most of the people in the middle.
We will never find that compromise because we do not have a functioning Senate. We have a Senate so tied to following the party line that it is incapable of finding compromise on anything. It is hard to see much hope for such a Senate.