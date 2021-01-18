Here we are, facing an inauguration day with Washington, D.C., an armed camp. We have an FBI warning of violence in all 50 state capitols. We are walking on eggshells, just hoping we can make it through the day with no loss of life.
While even the possibility of violence is abhorrent to most of us, violence is the logical conclusion of what many of President Donald Trump’s supporters believe. Because the military is not on their side, and nobody outguns the U.S. military, it is a terrible tactic and can only end badly for those who pursue it. Given what they have been led to believe, though, something must be done.
I have no power to peer into the head of all Trump supporters. From what many of them say, they believe Trump is the rightfully elected president of the United States. They believe the election was stolen from him and that we are about to install a usurper, someone who has no right to the office. Most importantly, those who have fallen fully down the conspiracy rabbit hole believe that Joe Biden and the Democrats are evil. They do not just believe the Democrats have different ideas on how to move the country forward. Some go so far as to suggest the Democrats are the tools of Satan.
If someone really believes that, don’t they have to act? If the country they love is about to be overtaken by people who are evil, and possibly tools of Satan, aren’t they compelled to take action? If violence is the only response they know, isn’t that the logical conclusion?
The argument falls apart because the premise is wrong. The election was not stolen. The votes were counted and recounted. Dozens of courts considered challenges to the results. The attorney general of the United States investigated and found no substantial fraud. Biden won. History might show that the American people made a bad choice, but that is the choice we made. Biden won.
In President Trump’s statement on the recent violence at the U.S. Capitol — the one he gave after it was too late for it to have any effect — he said he opposes all violence. He said his movement supports law and order and respect for the police.
This statement is totally ineffective. For the violence that has already occurred, it was too little too late.
He began the day of the storming of the Capitol with exhortations about being strong and taking the country back. At a time when the riot was ongoing and soothing words might have been helpful, he watched TV.
For the violence that is yet to occur, the statement does not get at the root cause of the violence. President Trump, the politicians, talk radio and several television channels have spent the past two months insisting the election was stolen. They have demonized President-elect Biden and the Democrats. They did it not once, but over and over and over, until people believed it.
As long as people believe that, violence is a possibility. The possibility that their country is about to be overtaken by the forces of darkness leaves them no choice.
If President Trump really wants to prevent violence, he should publicly say something like the following:
“My fellow Americans, as we went into the election on Nov. 3, I was convinced that my performance in office during my first term assured a second term. I was confident of my reelection.
“As the votes came in, I was shocked. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I convinced myself that there must be some mistake, some fraud, something. We asked for recounts. We pursued dozens of court cases. We asked state legislatures to change the results.
“All of this was to no avail. I have finally had to accept the painful truth that I lost. The results have been examined and reexamined and this truth remains.
“I appreciate the honor of having been your president for four years. Now, Joe Biden will be your president. While I may disagree with him on many things, I wish him well. He is taking on a difficult job and I hope he succeeds in his goal of moving the United States of America forward.”
A speech such as this does not just oppose violence. It deflates those who would seek to overturn Biden’s election. It removes all principled opposition to Biden becoming president. There might be a few yahoos who continue to cause trouble just because they like loud noises and the sound of glass breaking. For the vast majority of Trump supporters, the ones who believed President Trump and his minions and felt compelled to act, the game is over. They can go home. Maybe they will start working to elect someone else in 2024. Maybe they will run for office themselves. The violence, however, is over.
President Trump routinely says he loves America, and I take him at his word. Now, he has a chance to do one last thing for the country he loves. He can acknowledge that he lost, congratulate Biden and go home. It won’t be easy for him. Nobody likes to lose or admit that they lost. At the same time, it is the right thing to do and his last chance to leave office with some dignity.