When Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced his support for the Inflation Reduction Act—the big bill that included several measures to fight climate change, reduce drug costs, etc.—the coal industry’s first and only response was that it hurts coal.
Well, duh.
Of course it hurts coal. That is the point. Coal is destructive; if we are to have any chance of limiting the temperature change that is already happening to tolerable levels, we have to burn less of it.
Coal has had a good long run. West Virginia hitched its economic wagon to coal over a century ago, hoping it would lead us to prosperity. We ended up as one of the poorest states in the nation, so maybe that was not such a good idea. Regardless, that decision was made a long time ago. Nobody can go back and change it.
One of the reasons coal had such a good long run was that we never did make the coal industry bear what economists call its externalities. These are the costs of something that are borne by society as a whole, not by the entity that imposed the cost. For example, one of the costs of a thriving coal industry is dirtier air. The costs of that dirtier air, whether in poorer health or just general aggravation, are borne by the general public, not the coal industry. If coal mining makes the water dirtier, those costs are not borne by the coal industry. If the coal industry leaves its miners disabled with black lung, that cost is borne by the miner.
We accepted all these things because West Virginia, as reflected in its elected officials, assumed that what was good for the coal industry was good for West Virginia. The idea was so firmly embedded in the brains of West Virginia’s public officials that they did not even need to think about it.
Things are no longer that way. We may have accepted a coal industry that beat our roads to death, poisoned our streams, fouled our air and made people sick, but it has to stop somewhere. When coal’s externalities extend to making our planet unbearably hot, somebody has to draw the line. The Inflation Reduction Act: line drawn. We are no longer going to not do something just because it is bad for coal.
Lobbyist groups like the Coal Association are bewildered because they have lived so long in a world where all they had to say was, “This is bad for coal.” Uttering that phrase would activate that part of the politician’s brain where the mechanism that what’s good for coal is good for West Virginia is embedded. They wouldn’t have to think; they would just have to nod and reflexively oppose whatever was being discussed.
Apparently (and to his credit) that part of Manchin’s brain where the what’s good for the coal industry is good for West Virginia idea is embedded is no longer functioning as the coal industry hoped it would. Just saying, “This is bad for coal” is no longer enough.
Fortunately for the coal industry, remnants of that idea remain. Manchin may no longer reflexively oppose everything that the coal industry opposes. At the same time, he is the senator for all of the miners and the fraction of mining companies that are West Virginians. He has done what he can to help the coal industry continue. It may not be the damn the climate, full speed ahead approach that the coal industry wants but, given the climate realities, it was the best he could do.
Manchin’s compromise, his attempt to squeeze a few more years out of the coal industry, is carbon capture and storage. The Inflation Reduction Act makes generous contributions toward making this as yet unproven technology viable.
Carbon capture and storage is a general term for technology that allows coal or other fossil fuels to be burned, producing carbon dioxide. Instead of releasing this carbon dioxide to the atmosphere, the power plant (or whatever is doing the burning) would capture the carbon dioxide. It would then be used for some other industrial process or injected deep underground where it would remain.
This is an idea which may sound good in theory but it has never worked in practice. It takes a lot of energy to extract the carbon dioxide, a lot of pipelines to send it someplace to be used or stored. There have been demonstration projects for this new technology. All they have demonstrated is that it either does not work or is too expensive.
I happen to be among the many people who think this technology is nonsense. It seems to me that it is way more efficient to leave carbon in the ground instead of digging it up, burning it, and trying to capture the carbon dioxide and return it to the ground.
At the same time, there are others who believe that the technology has potential. The Inflation Reduction Act sends a pile of money their way in hopes they are right.
The Inflation Reduction Act does not leave the coal industry empty handed. While it may hurt coal, it offers the coal industry the climate capture and storage path to continuing to exist. Given the climate realities, this is not a bad outcome for the industry.
What it also does, however, is signal to the coal industry that the 20th century is over, as is the 19th. Gone are the days when all it had to do was say, “this is bad for coal” and the political system would fall in line. It may find this new world bewildering, but that is the world we live in now.