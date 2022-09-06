Should abortion be legal in West Virginia? Should we vote on it?
That’s what they did in Kansas. Kansas has a provision in its constitution that declares: “All men are possessed of equal and inalienable natural rights, among which are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” The Kansas Supreme Court had ruled that this protected the right to abortion. Voters turned down a proposed amendment to the constitution that would have eliminated this protection for abortion.
Now, many are suggesting that West Virginia do the same thing. Since the Legislature can’t figure out what to do, let the people vote.
This has some appeal. It is a major question, one that most people have strong opinions about. It also is one that affects women more than it affects men. There is something repulsive about having an overwhelmingly male body such as the West Virginia Legislature making such a personal decision on behalf of all women.
As appealing as the idea of a vote might be, it won’t work. For most people, abortion is not a yes or no question. At one extreme are those who believe that life begins at conception. That life must be protected; any attempt to end it should be illegal. At the other extreme are those who believe abortion should be available to any woman at any time for any reason that she considers sufficient.
If abortion were on the ballot, only those who are at the two extremes would know how to vote. For everybody else, the question is too complicated.
If one believes life begins at conception, then any abortion at any time is wrong and should be illegal. But what if that life is inside a 12-year-old? What if the father is her mother’s boyfriend? Still illegal?
What if that life came about as part of in vitro fertilization? In that procedure, several eggs are fertilized but only one is implanted in the mother. Should it be illegal to discard the ones not implanted?
What if the fertilized egg implants itself outside the womb where it cannot possibly grow to maturity? Still illegal? Or should a woman have the right to terminate that pregnancy? Would someone who voted to ban abortion be voting to ban terminating this type of pregnancy?
What if an unborn child has a condition which, if it is born alive, will result in a painful life lasting only a few days? Is forcing a woman to continue that pregnancy what those who oppose abortion want to vote for?
What of spontaneous miscarriages, something that happens in about one-fifth of all pregnancies? When this happens there is no chance that a child will be born alive. Often, the embryo is still a “life” within the absolute definition of an abortion ban. Should the doctor be allowed to terminate those pregnancies? Or do the doctors have to stand by and wait for the mother to die?
What of the death of the mother? Any pregnancy, no matter how smooth and trouble free, carries with it some risk of maternal death. As complications arise or risk factors pile up, death becomes more likely. Is a slight risk of maternal death enough to terminate a pregnancy? What about when death becomes more likely, approaching certainty? Do those who want to restrict abortions really want to prevent a dying mother from having an abortion?
What if the woman is just overwhelmed? Overwhelmed by her youth, too many children already, barely able to feed the children she already has? Overwhelmed by the thought that a child she bore would have an extremely difficult life. Is that the abortion you want to prevent?
My own view is that any reason the woman finds sufficient is, in fact, sufficient. At no time is the decision to abort a pregnancy easy. It is not as if there are women who just happened to be passing the clinic one day and said, “Oh, I think I’ll go in and get an abortion.” On the contrary, it is very likely the most difficult decision she will ever make. She might want the advice of her pastor, her family, her friends. The last people she needs advice from is West Virginia legislators.
My view is not a majority, much less universal. Most people think abortion, in some form, should be available. They also think it should be restricted.
Some might think it should be legal until quickening, the time when the mother feels the baby move. Some might limit it to pregnancies that result from rape. Others might favor other restrictions. Just as my view that there should be no restrictions is a minority view, an absolute ban also is a minority view.
That’s why we can’t just vote on it. Coming up with a law on abortion will require careful listening and wise draftsmanship. The Legislature will have to listen to the doctors, making sure the law is clear enough that they feel free to practice as they know best, free to terminate pregnancies when their medical judgement tells them that is what is needed.
They have to listen to women, try as best they can to understand the burdens of pregnancy and motherhood. They have to try and understand when women say that — in spite of all the social pressures and the praise our society heaps upon mothers — right now might not be the right time to be pregnant. They have to realize that women need and deserve freedom, control over their own bodies and freedom to make decisions about their futures.
Neither the ability to listen nor what passes for wisdom are on display often in the West Virginia Legislature. The odds that they will show up on the same day are longer still. Yet that’s where we are. The question is too subtle to vote on.
We have to count on the Legislature to come up with some sort of compromise that would satisfy almost everybody, one that will restrict abortion but still leave doctors free to practice and women free to make the hardest decision of their lives without the Legislature looking over their shoulders.
Let’s hope they are up to it.