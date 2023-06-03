Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Notorious cult leader Charles Manson, who was convicted and sent to prison after orchestrating the “Manson Family” murders, applied for parole 12 times. It was never granted. In spite of his persistence, he died in prison.

The reason he was never granted parole is obvious: He never changed. When the parole board looked at him, they saw the same murderous psychopath who had been locked up years before. He was a danger to the public at the time he was locked up. If released, he would still be a danger to the public.

John McFerrin is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

