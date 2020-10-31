OK, we’ve tried putting an amateur in charge. It was an experiment; it didn’t work. Time to try something else.
It is an appealing concept. We look at government; it doesn’t work. We think that the problem must be a bunch of career politicians, people who are out of touch with the real people. If we just had a fresh face, someone who had never been in politics before. That person could step in, apply some good old fashioned common sense, and things would get better.
Donald Trump was the extreme example of the rank amateur. He had been in real estate and on TV. He had never been elected to anything.
This is contrary to anything that any of us would do in our private lives. Would we make someone who has never even seen a Slushie machine in operation the manager of a Go-Mart? Would the Yankees hire a manager who had never played the game or never managed a minor league team? With the exception of the most low level jobs, would we ever hire anyone to do anything if that person had no experience on his or her resume?
Yet we did it. We turned over the top job to a rank amateur.
The closest we have come to such a decision in the last century was President Eisenhower. He had never held public office. He had, however, been a four-star general, Supreme Allied Commander in World War II and had experience at the top of a huge bureaucracy. The last businessman we had was Herbert Hoover, who came to public service as a multimillionaire from a career in engineering and mining.
When Donald Trump was elected I had hope. I hoped that he would give up his campaign habits of calling people names, relentlessly attacking and claiming that he was the only one who could fix our problems. Political campaigns are a kind of combat. Maybe when he got in office the combat would be over. He would calm down, quit attacking people and be president of all the people.
He didn’t. The Trump of the campaign simply became the Trump of the presidency. He continued attacking people. He demanded total loyalty. He would never give anybody credit for anything. He never even pretended that he was the president of anyone other than those who voted for him.
Now it is four years later and look where we are. Nothing is better.
Of course, the pandemic is not all his fault. He just made it worse than it had to be.
His first mistake was not taking it seriously. He keeps saying that China could have stopped it. Presumably he means that there was a time when there were just a few cases in China and that, had China acted promptly and effectively, the virus could have been contained. At the same time, there was a time when there were just a few cases in the United States. Couldn’t he have acted promptly and effectively to contain it?
By July, President Trump had switched from ignoring the pandemic and hoping it would go away to being a “war time” president, charging forth to battle this unseen enemy. He said he was working on a “very strong plan” for getting the virus under control. Good. Now we are going to get somewhere. The time to develop the plan was in January, not July, but wisdom so often never comes that we should not reject it because it comes late. A plan in July is better than no plan, ever. Maybe Mr. Common Sense, Get-things-done Businessman would kick into gear and lead us forward.
What we got is no plan, ever. Here it is three months later and we are still limping along, no plan, no end in sight.
He was elected as a businessman — a bottom-line, can-do guy who can get things done. What he has gotten done is ,more than 230,000 deaths and counting. We have one of the highest death rates in the world, over twice that of Canada. We can quibble with whether this or that decision was the right one and whether he should have done this or that. For a businessman such as Mr. Trump, the bottom line is that we have over twice the deaths per capita as that of the country in the world that is most similar to us. It is not a comparison to some country with better technology than ours. It is not a comparison to some dirt poor country with no resources and little technology. A comparison to the country that is most similar tells us that, had we handled the virus as effectively as the Canadians, well over 100,000 Americans would still be alive. That’s where our bottom line, can-do businessman president has brought us.
No one can say how a more experienced president would have reacted. Maybe someone with some government experience would have recognized the pandemic earlier for what it was. Maybe a more experienced president would have known better how to mobilize the resources of the federal government to fight the pandemic. Maybe a more experienced president would have listened to those below him, as the leader of any enterprise of that size must. Maybe a more experienced president would have encouraged and supported governors who were trying to deal with the pandemic, instead of undercutting them. We will never know. What we do know is that our rank amateur didn’t do any of these things and here we are.
Of course, our bottom line, businessman president was supposed to excel at managing the economy. Just as he had made a pile of money in business, we were going to make money.
The economy is much worse now than it was when he took office. Because of the pandemic, he gets a pass for the past year. Even if he only made it worse, the pandemic was a special circumstance that would have damaged the economy no matter who was president.
But, in President Trump’s first three years in office, fewer jobs were created than in President Obama’s last three years. While Mr. Trump campaigned promising a growth rate of 5% to 6%, in reality he never even reached half of that. His growth rate was about what it had been during Mr. Obama’s last three years. He entered office promising to balance the budget. The annual deficit was dramatically higher during his first three years than in any of Mr. Obama’s last three years.
So this is where we are. Our can do, bottom line amateur has fumbled the biggest challenge of his presidency. His pre-pandemic economy wasn’t the boom he promised; it was only a little worse than the economy he inherited. In no area have things gotten better. If this is what we get from a can-do amateur bringing his good old-fashioned common sense to the problem, I’ll take someone with some experience. It could not get any worse.