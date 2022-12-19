Even though the 2024 election is two years away, everybody and his Babydog has announced he is running for something. It’s time to think about what kind of news coverage we want.
We could ask for “fair and balanced,” but that is just a slogan, not a guide. In the past, the coverage by the radio, TV and newspapers has been more or less fair. The problem is that what they tell us is almost never helpful. It is usually more or less true; it's just not anything that would help us decide who to vote for.
Newspapers only have so many column inches; radio and TV only have so many minutes. Before deciding how to fill those inches and minutes, they should ask one question: Does this information help a voter decide who to vote for? The news is supposed to create an informed electorate. If they are not helping us decide who to vote for, what’s the point of the news?
Let’s look at the news we get in a typical campaign.
One thing we are sure to get is news about polls. This is totally and absolutely useless. The news media like to talk about who is ahead and who is behind. Editorialists like to blather about what the polls mean, who is gaining, who is dropping. A minute reporting on polls is a minute wasted. How does that help us decide who to vote for? There might be sheep who want to see which way the flock is heading before deciding. For everybody else, polls are a waste of time. Campaigns may like to do them and, if they are favorable, they like to release the results to the media. The media should ignore them.
The other thing the news is sure to report is what candidates say about themselves. While more useful than news about polling (a very low bar), what candidates say about themselves is generally worthless.
First, it is all the same. They trot out the greatest hits — fight for veterans, fight for seniors, fight for more good jobs, protect your second amendment rights. This tells us that they have been around long enough and paid enough attention to know what many people want. It does not tell us anything about what they have done to support any of these things they promise to fight for.
What candidates say about themselves could be useful if the news media used candidates’ babbling as the basis for follow up questions. The moment aspiring U.S. senator and current Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., starts blathering about “securing the southern border” someone should ask him to list the bills he has authored or proposed that would help make the immigration system better. The answer might tell us he is a serious person who has ideas. It might tell us he has ideas but they are bad ideas. It might tell us he is a windbag who likes to spout about what he supports but either has no ideas, no interest or no ability in seeing his ideas become law.
For any candidate promising to fight anything, the universal follow up question is, “What would you do differently?” and “What makes you believe that what you propose would work?” If they want to rail against inflation, what would they do differently? If they want to preach about crime, what would they do? To see them squirm, ask how they would do something about crime without doing anything about gun safety.
If the news media’s follow up questions produce some information, they have helped us know who to vote for. Otherwise, reporting what a candidate says about himself is pointless.
Equally pointless is reporting what a candidate says about his opponent. Is there any chance that we would get honest information about any candidate from that candidate’s opponent? All we get from them are statements that are false or statements that might be nominally true but are so lacking in context that they are misleading. Unless the news media is willing to identify what is false or present the context of the nominally true statements, repeating what a candidate says about his opponent is useless.
Such reporting is easy and cheap. All it takes is pen and paper to copy down what a candidate says, copy down what his opponent says, pat yourself on the back for being fair and balanced, and that’s that. Another day of informing the public.
The problem is that reporting two conflicting zeroes still leaves the public with nothing.
What is useful is factual, detailed reporting on what a candidate has done. We are fortunate to have a recent example of the kind of reporting.
A couple of weeks ago, reporter Mike Tony did a report for Gazette-Mail detailing the record of Delegate (and current candidate for governor) Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, in supporting the oil and gas industry at every opportunity.
That is useful information. If you want a Governor’s Office eager to meet every need of the oil and gas industry, Capito is your man. If you want the oil and gas industry to have a hefty influence in state policy, Capito is your man. If you think one industry should not have such an outsized influence in the Governor’s Office, you need to find someone else.
Either way, the information is useful. We don’t have to vote for or against Capito because he describes himself as “a fighter.” We don’t have to vote for him because he can rattle off his support for the greatest hits or his standing in the polls.
The same story told us that what Capito says about himself is misleading. He brands himself as a “conservative.” At the same time, he was one of the leaders in the effort to punish any banks who decided to invest in renewable energy, reasoning those firms don't support fossil fuels. A true conservative would allow a private business to make its own decisions about how to invest its money. If it thought fossil fuel companies were too risky to loan money to, that is the bank’s decision to make. Controlling what a private business does to favor a particular industry is more of a state socialist position.
See there, news media? With one story, you have informed the voters that Moore Capito will do anything the oil and gas industry wants. If he has to abandon conservative principles to favor that industry, he will do so.
Think what you could do, and how informed the voters would be, if, for the next two years, you skipped the nonsense that is coming from candidates themselves and did real reporting on what candidates have done.