West Virginia has lots of problems, some of which can be addressed by spending more money. Everybody has their own list. Whether it’s roads, PEIA, corrections officers, or something else, there are major problems that could be at least partially solved if we spent money on them.
In spite of the unmet needs, Governor Justice and the West Virginia Senate are arguing over how we should go about starving the state for revenue by cutting taxes.
One of the problems is West Virginia’s —and the nation’s — gas leaking problem. While some small leaks around gas wells and the system for getting the gas to market are inevitable, at some wells as much as 9% of the gas produced leaks. Instead of being used to heat homes or do something else useful, it just drifts off into the atmosphere.
A leak here, a leak there, a bigger leak there, etc. does not sound like much. It adds up. The United States Environmental Protection Agency estimates that if we could control leaks to a reasonable level we could reduce methane emissions by 36 million tons between 2023 and 2035. That’s nearly the equivalent of all greenhouse gases emitted from coal-fired electricity generation in the U.S. in 2020.
This is important because the gas that is leaking is mostly methane. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, warming the planet over eighty times as much as the same amount of carbon dioxide.
The Environmental Protection Agency wants to fix this problem. It has proposed rules that require the oil and gas operations to tighten the valves, plug the leaks, etc., all in an effort to keep gas from escaping. The rule also recognizes that more sensing technologies to detect leaks are becoming available all the time. The rule is designed to encourage companies to adopt those technologies.
The oil and gas industry will, or course, weep and wail about having to spend money detecting and plugging leaks. That’s just who they are. Even though plugging the leaks will give operators more gas to sell, doing so will cost money and may cause a slight dip in profits. Thus, they weep and wail.
In spite of all the weeping and wailing, the rules will go into effect. The Environmental Protection Agency has wanted to do this since the Obama administration but was derailed during the Trump administration. This time it will happen. Besides that, it just makes sense. In spite of the whining of the industry, plugging the leaks instead of just letting gas escape into the atmosphere where it harms everybody is just a sensible thing to do. The rules will almost certainly go into effect sometime later this year.
In West Virginia, however, the oil and gas industry could have skipped all the weeping and wailing. As a practical matter, the rules will never go into effect. It will never have to do anything, unless is just wants to.
The rules will never go into effect because of the way the rules are structured. They don’t require that the oil and gas industry do anything. Instead, they require that states come up with a plan to force companies to control leaks. State have eighteen months to do this.
West Virginia will never come up with an effective plan. As the 18 months draws to a close, it will ask for an extension of time. At the last minute it will submit some slapdash program that does not address the problem. Whatever rules West Virginia submits, it will not enforce them.
This is not to say that West Virginia will not try. It is not that the workers at the West Virginia Office of Oil and Gas are lazy, incompetent, or corrupt. It is not even that the oil and gas industry will subtly twist some arms. It is a matter of simple arithmetic. The Office of Oil and Gas does not have the staff to do what it is supposed to be doing now. How will it ever accomplish a new task?
Look at its inspection force. The Office of Oil and Gas has 10 inspectors. They are supposed to inspect 75,000 wells and 20,000 tanks. How are they supposed to do that? How are they supposed to take on the added duty of checking for leaks?
The Legislature is addressing this problem, more or less (mostly less). There has been discussion of imposing an annual fee of between $100 and $350, depending upon the size of the well, upon each well to pay for more inspectors. The oil and gas industry opposes this. There is talk of taking a small fraction of the severance tax to pay for more inspectors.
Even if the Legislature does either of these things, the problem will still exist. Either measure would provide money to double the number of inspectors. Doubling the number of inspectors to twenty would still leave us short of what we need. In 2020 we had 45 inspectors; now we have 10. National oil and gas regulatory organizations say we would need more than a hundred to inspect the number of wells we have in West Virginia.
Meanwhile, the Governor and the Senate are fighting over how and how much to cut taxes. Watching from the sidelines are the well inspectors, the corrections officers, the teachers, PEIA, the roads, etc., etc., etc. Perhaps some time the Governor or the Senators can explain how they think we can afford to cut taxes with all these unmet needs.