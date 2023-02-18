Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia has lots of problems, some of which can be addressed by spending more money. Everybody has their own list. Whether it’s roads, PEIA, corrections officers, or something else, there are major problems that could be at least partially solved if we spent money on them.

In spite of the unmet needs, Governor Justice and the West Virginia Senate are arguing over how we should go about starving the state for revenue by cutting taxes.

John McFerrin is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

