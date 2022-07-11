The West Virginia Legislature is poised to hold a special session to address abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. If the way the governor and legislative leaders have been talking is any indication, the result will be a total ban on abortion.
While that might seem like a good idea to anyone who wants to reduce the number of abortions, it will be the wrong approach. There are ways to reduce the number of abortions. Banning abortions is not the way to do it.
If the Legislature acts, and particularly if it prohibits all abortions, the legislators can pat themselves on the back, speak passionately about “saving babies” and sail into the next election confident that their “pro-life” credentials are well burnished.
The only difficulty is that these “pro-life” legislators will have chosen the least-effective method of preventing abortions.
If abortion becomes illegal in West Virginia, women with the means (or a willingness to exhaust whatever savings they or their families have) will travel to other states for this care. The Legislature will not have prevented abortions; it will have increased travel costs.
Women without the means will pursue various options. A few might kill themselves along with the fetus. Some will try self-induced abortions. Of these, some will be successful; some will result in the death of the mother as well as the death of the fetus. The Legislature will not have prevented abortions. It will have caused the deaths of women.
Some women denied abortion will carry the child to term. Because every situation is different, the prospects of each of these children is different. As a group, however, they and their families will be more likely to be poor than women who were able to have abortions. They will be more likely to have to raise their children alone. The children will be more likely to live in poverty and show poorer development.
The Legislature can still pat itself on the back and tell itself that, even if it could not “save all babies,” it saved these. It will have to look in its heart and decide if preventing some abortions is worth the carnage to women that banning abortion brought about. It will have to look in its heart and decide if preventing some abortions is worth, on average, condemning some women who sought an abortion and could not obtain one and their families to lives of poverty.
It doesn’t have to be this way. Unwanted pregnancies will happen. Abortions will continue, either in West Virginia or in another state. Abortions will continue, whether they are done safely in a clinic or at home by whatever remedy the woman hears about from her friends or finds on the internet. Some might prefer to think otherwise but unwanted pregnancies have occurred for thousands of years all over the world. Many of these unwanted pregnancies have ended in abortion.
The problem we should address is not abortion. Abortion is an inevitable result of unwanted pregnancies. The problem we should address is unwanted pregnancies.
The tools for preventing unwanted pregnancies are straightforward: accurate, comprehensive sex education and contraception.
These have already been shown to work. Colorado dramatically reduced its abortion rate by making contraceptives free or low cost and widely available. Comprehensive sex education has been shown to reduce teen pregnancies.
Doing these sensible and effective things to reduce unwanted pregnancies and the inevitable abortions might not have the emotional appeal of “saving babies.” Legislators will not have the opportunity of get all misty-eyed about these precious jewels and their willingness to fight to their (or, more accurately, women’s) dying breath to save them. They will not get to brag about outlawing abortions and the babies they have saved.
While bragging about saving babies might be satisfying, the only way to prevent abortions is to prevent sex. Good luck with that. The way to prevent abortions without preventing sex is through sex education.
One barrier to sex education is the assumption that teaching young people about sex is somehow encouraging it. At its most extreme, it assumes that, if we just don’t teach young people about sex, they will somehow never find out about it. I am not sure this is going to work.
The same reasoning applies to contraception. Some assume that providing contraception will encourage sex. Human biology and American culture are what encourage sex. Contraception just prevents that sex from resulting in unwanted pregnancies and the abortions that will inevitably follow.
Many feel strongly that we should prevent all abortions by banning them. Given the political makeup of the West Virginia Legislature, a law banning all abortions is a possibility.
Law or no law, actually eliminating all abortions is not a realistic goal. Women of means are too mobile; women without means are too desperate. Unless the Legislature can figure out how to change human biology and culture (a tall order for a bunch that can’t even get the roads fixed), unwanted pregnancies will continue to occur. So will abortions.
The realistic goal is dramatically reducing unwanted pregnancies. We do this by making sex education universal. We do this by making contraception free and widely available. While providing education and contraception migiht not have the grandstanding possibilities of an abortion ban, it will prevent more abortions without the carnage to women that a ban would cause.
If the Legislature really wants to do something effective, that is the direction it should go.