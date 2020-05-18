John Palmer: How long can we remain united? (Opinion)

More than 150 years ago, our forefathers engaged in a mighty war to determine whether our country would remain united or divide in two. Patriotism won out and, today, the states remain united.
But for how much longer?
The pure patriotism that drove the Northern states to make unimaginable sacrifices in the service of keeping our country whole has mutated into a contingent, divisive “patriotism” hardly worthy of the name.
These “patriots” pledge to “keep America great” (as they would put it), if their fellow citizens will eschew progress towards equality and support an anti-science minimalist government heavily influenced by white male evangelicals.
If these fair-weather patriots lose the political contest and the U.S. government returns to its (“socialist?!”) path of actively promoting equality and science (in the service of disease control and ecological causes), then they might well regress into the tribal regionalism characterized by one of their favorite emblems, the stars and bars.
This possible devolution could center on the state of Texas, which was, for a while, a separate republic. Many Texans are proud of their Lone Star heritage and would look forward to an effort to reinstate it. If the coming election should favor the Democratic Party, one can expect to see a revival of Texas and former Confederate state secession agitation.
But what if President Donald Trump is reelected? Can we then heave a sigh of relief, at least with respect to worries of secession? No, alas, we cannot.
A Trump reelection could, in the eyes of many, be seen as a preliminary stage to a fascist America. U.S. inequality and paranoia would, according to this vision, be expected to increase. The anti-science policies that have made America ill-prepared for the COVID-19 pandemic and ecological degradation would, at a minimum, stay in place. The secessionist role that Texas would have played would shift to an even larger state, one that is mightier than most sovereign countries, California.
California, home to many sanctuary cities, and a world leader in environmental defense matters, would, in most respects, be well able to bear the burdens that sovereignty would bring. And Californians know it.
Many who live in that diverse state consider themselves citizens of the world as much as of the United States.
Finally, across the Pacific is a large and important nation that would jump at the chance to sign a memorandum of friendship with a Republic of California.
Alas, the pure patriotism embodied in the motto E pluribus unum and celebrated by one of the world’s greatest speeches, is largely a thing of the past. The vision of a United States of America as a collegial leader of other free progressive nations — with malice toward none and charity toward all — has largely eroded.
Expect trouble next year.