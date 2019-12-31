John Palmer: Mixing metaphors on impeachment and threats (Opinion)

In days of yore, medieval castles were built with concentric layers of security. After the moat, came the outer wall. If attackers could breach the outer wall, there was still the keep, the inner wall and then the main tower to which desperate defenders could retreat.
At this time Democrats, having successfully impeached the president, have breached the outer wall. That the defenders are desperate is shown by the first deployment of what is, in a democracy, a risky weapon: threats of violence. These threats, issued well before the election, can, like the first ancestors to artillery, explode in the face of those that use them.
For those who did not notice these threats, let me refresh your understanding. A congressional representative from Texas, has averred that presidential impeachment could result in a civil war; an influential preacher then echoed this ominous meme. And (of course) it was picked up in a presidential tweet. That such expressions could be interpreted as dog-whistles legitimating violence, is hardly deniable.
Since tweets from this president are usually extreme and often vile, it would be easy to miss the implantation of this meme. But, we the people, had best take note: if Republicans are seen to win the public relations war (aka impeachment), we may not hear it again. If, however, the needle swings the other way, then out of the shadows will emerge this ominous threat, which could, eventually evolve into a (possibly accidental) self-fulfilling prophesy.
Republicans have done this before. The success of candidate George W. Bush (recall “hanging chads”) hinged on winning Florida and the count was close. Recounting headquarters were surrounded by burly and loud Republican operatives and eventually the recount was halted by a politicized supreme court.
Similarly, candidate Donald J. Trump was asked whether he would accept the outcome of a close election. At first, he averred he would, but hours thereafter he walked back this proper answer and hinted that he might not. In housing matters, the first sight of a cockroach should be enough to galvanize the homeowner in action; it’s the same with politics: if threats of violence are not immediately called out, they will chthonically fester as long as those who issued the threats feel they have plausible deniability.
At this moment (according to Kurt Andersen in Fantasyland) there are dozens of new state laws which practically itch for make-my-day citizen showdowns. Concealed carry, stand your ground and the like have been driven much more by fantasy and hysteria than by reason and prudence. Thanks to the NRA, the now deep in the mainstream fantasy is that “patriots” (Trump supporters) will be called upon to defend liberty against the U.S. government (deep state).
House Speaker Pelosi, being a shrewder political tactician than DJT, may expect the Senate impeachment to peel off some DJT support. Indeed such a falling away is now visible among some Christians (no one denies that DJT has brazenly and repeatedly broken most of the Commandments — the debate is whether he has broken all of them) and educated women. While it is likely that the direct and immediate threat of impeachment will be foiled, DJT will look desperate and foolish if he parades the outcome as exoneration. Yes he may have dodged the bullet, but there will be nonetheless a flesh wound.
Castle warfare changed tactics as the process unfolded. At first there was a siege, then archers and sappers then, finally, face-to-face, swords and axes. Regime change in settled democracies rarely result in bloodshed. But it could. Throughout America — up hollers and in blighted areas of big cities — there are deluded “patriots” well-armed and waiting for the call. Even an unplanned, premature incident may, via social media, engender viral, widespread copy-cat violence before authorities can react. And, let us not forget, both local and international internet trolls are likely to feel free to use incendiary language.
Home owners sensing cockroaches and citizens sensing armed faux-patriots should not be passive.