It was 50 years ago today that Barbara Foster of South Charleston threw caution to the four winds and married me. That momentary lapse in her judgement delights and mystifies me yet, five decades later. She remains my beautiful, strong, smart partner.
Surely, she could have tossed darts at a wall full of photos of young men and come out ahead. I don’t know why she agreed to my offer of marriage. I wasn’t anything to look at. I even proposed in the dark, just to improve the odds she’d say yes.
Now, the Golden Anniversary train has pulled into the station. I have attempted to identify the sorts of personal characteristics that have made this union last so long. Hard work, thoughtfulness, intelligence, optimism, cooperation, creativity, resilience and insight come to mind. And I probably contributed something to the marriage, too.
We met in the summer of 1971. I was working, and Barbara was a student at Marshall University. We purchased our first home for $16,500, in Huntington. The gas bill was $7 a month. Our car was a 1967 Chevy Biscayne. It had a three-speed stick shift mounted on the steering column and it came complete without air-conditioning. Didn’t even have a radio. It cost $1,000 when I had purchased it used, in 1969.
Three years into our marriage, we quit our jobs, sold the house and moved to Morgantown for more education. We relocated again, to Putnam County, in 1979. Until her retirement, Barbara was a special education teacher. My career was in the mental health field, ultimately as a professor at Marshall after several years in clinical practice which, as it turned out, was excellent preparation for providing this paper’s readers with commentary on some of the more florid personalities among the political class.
Our marriage was blessed with two wonderful children. Dan is now a veteran police officer. Heather is a self-employed health coach. They have grown up to be considerate, responsible adults. And they fulfill another dream of every parent — they never ask to borrow money. And now there are two granddaughters, Kate and Kiersten, lively lights, smart and funny, still in elementary school. Who can imagine what wonders they will see?
How fortunate I have been to have had a partner who was also a good daughter-in-law, faithful to the needs of my ailing parents, as I tried to be to hers. Of course, by now our lives together have seen the losses of those parents, as well as the passing of many extended family members and friends. It isn’t possible to overstate the importance of a partner’s support at such times.
There is another thing to be said about 50 years of marriage — it isn’t for everybody. Nor should it be. For many people, brevity in marriage is best. Sometimes, it is better to leave it alone and move on. For others, no marriage at all is the preferred route, and that’s fine, too. For me, I wouldn’t have had it any other way than the way it is.
As old people will tell you, the years have skated by awfully quickly. So rapidly, in fact, that I wake up thinking that a wily thief has somehow stolen 25 years from me when I wasn’t looking.
Thus, we are here. And Mrs. Wyatt will never know how much I love her because, while I have a lot of words in me, they don’t make pages large enough for me to write that.