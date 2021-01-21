They were a pair of Wednesdays in January, one with the message of insurrection, the other a vision of resurrection. Two glimpses of America’s future, as far removed from each other as is the primordial sludge from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.
As the clock reached noon on Jan. 20, Joe Biden, referring to any inklings of another attempted coup, reassured Americans, “It will not happen.” And with that, the nation relaxed a bit.
The cleanup of debris from Jan. 6 will, however, be ongoing. Many Capitol insurrectionists defend themselves against federal charges with misplaced indignation and victimhood. As if they were lacking their own decision-making, they say their outrages were the product of the president’s instruction, thereby aiming the finger of complicity directly at Donald Trump, who does deserve much of the blame.
Thus, Trump’s supporters strengthen the case for his conviction in the Senate. And should that occur, his rioters will have helped douse their own cries of “Trump 2024.”
The accused domestic terrorists’ obliviousness to Trump’s nature persisted to the end, as was evident in their requests for pardons. They believed a man who was willing to traumatize families at the border would pay a dollar each on their due bills.
I suggest a practical legal strategy for those charged with crimes at the U.S. Capitol: admit that they participated in a highly dangerous, seditious, bone-headed stunt and throw themselves on the mercy of the court.
Thoughtful Republicans now face a dilemma — how to conduct business when significant numbers of their base have thrown loyalty above reason. The answer, most likely, is a divorce.
The responsibility for a Republican Party de facto split-up will lie as much with members who knew that Donald Trump was a disaster and yet remained unctuously obsequious as with those who saw his election as akin to the second coming.
An Axios/Ipsos poll of registered Republicans, conducted Jan. 11 to 13, revealed that 62% supported Trump’s dispute of the election results and 57% believe that he should be the 2024 nominee. Over time, those numbers are likely to drop. Yet, even at half value, those percentages could doom the party’s hopes for regaining control of the presidency or either house of Congress.
The GOP has a lot of cleanup ahead of it, given that it is stuck with party members like Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona who, as Trump was inciting the crowd on Jan. 6, tweeted, “I want his [Biden’s] concession on my desk tomorrow morning. Don’t make me come over there.” Is he a member of Congress or somebody’s dad yelling at the kids in the back seat?
The GOP’s sanity wing also must contend with rogue members like Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, who led the insurrection-adjacent effort to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. Republicans have a difficult job, given that vast quantities of people separated from reality sit in the party’s warehouse.
Fortunately, the nation now turns its attention to the Joe Biden administration, a presidency that will face the pandemic, and more, head on. Unlike Donald Trump, who spent 30% of his presidential days roaming his golf courses, Joe Biden is a worker who will only occasionally visit the links, although probably not often enough to master hitting it through the windmill.