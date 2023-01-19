Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Nowhere is the Republican talent for drawing false equivalencies better displayed than in the ongoing classified documents episodes of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The pair of cases contain but a single similarity -- neither man should have retained the files.

Among the glaring differences are the sheer numbers of documents. There are more than 10,000 in Trump’s case, at least 300 of them labeled classified. To date, fewer than 20 have been found in Biden’s possession. The massive number of pages retained by Trump suggests that his actions were intentional, while the few in Biden’s possession suggests the opposite.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

