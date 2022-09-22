Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Aware of Donald Trump’s personal financial difficulties as the 2020 presidential campaign was winding down, I wrote, “If Trump loses the election, his suitcase should be checked for the White House flatware.” Turns out, a search for classified documents wouldn’t have hurt either.

Earlier this month, Americans were left wondering what had possessed Federal Judge Ailene Canon (who was appointed by Trump in his waning days in office, after he lost the election) to think that documents found at Mar-A-Lago and marked “top secret” were not necessarily top secret? Trump had appealed to the judge to appoint a special master to decide that flimsy question.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

