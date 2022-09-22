Aware of Donald Trump’s personal financial difficulties as the 2020 presidential campaign was winding down, I wrote, “If Trump loses the election, his suitcase should be checked for the White House flatware.” Turns out, a search for classified documents wouldn’t have hurt either.
Earlier this month, Americans were left wondering what had possessed Federal Judge Ailene Canon (who was appointed by Trump in his waning days in office, after he lost the election) to think that documents found at Mar-A-Lago and marked “top secret” were not necessarily top secret? Trump had appealed to the judge to appoint a special master to decide that flimsy question.
Did Judge Canon think Trump had somehow declassified the files even though no evident record of his having done so exists? Perhaps she did, given that this week, on Fox News, Trump said, “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying ‘It’s declassified,’ even by thinking about it.” To Trump, it’s a simple matter of declassification by mental telepathy. Who knew?
Trump was responding to a shot fired earlier in the day by an appeals court that had sunk Judge Canon’s Good Ship Gibberish into the Gulf of Mexico. The appeals court wrote that Judge Canon had “abused her discretion,” adding that Trump’s “declassification argument is a red herring.” Fortunately, the Department of Justice now can resume using the classified documents to explore whether our national secrets have been compromised, whether Trump has shared any of the information and more.
What should happen to Trump for making off with classified materials? retired U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus, a former director of the CIA, provided classified material to his mistress for use while she was writing a book. In 2015, Petraeus took a plea and received two years probation and a $100,000 fine.
He got off relatively easy. Not so for former U.S. Navy contractor Weldon Marshall, who, in 2018, was sentenced to three years in prison for retaining classified information at his Texas home (including, according to the Department of Justice, "documents describing U.S. nuclear control, command and communications"). Even stiffer punishment was handed to retired Lt. Col. Benjamin Bishop, also a defense contractor. He was arrested after it was learned that he had delivered a dozen classified documents to a Chinese woman with whom he had a relationship. In 2014, he got seven years in the clink.
Elizabeth Jo Shirley had lived in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle while working as a staffer at the National Security Agency. When Shirley failed to return her 6-year-old daughter to her ex-husband following a visit, she had absconded to Mexico City with the child and a file of classified materials. Once in Mexico, she attempted to sell it (the file, not the child) to Russia. The desperate Shirley was caught. In July 2020, she pleaded guilty to one count of willful retention of national defense information and one count of international parental kidnapping and was sentenced to 97 months.
Former NSA contractor Harold Martin pleaded guilty to pilfering classified information that was “breathtaking in its longevity and scale,” prosecutors said. Even without any evidence that he ever shared the documents, in 2019 he was sentenced to nine years in prison.
The same year, former CIA agent Jerry Chun Shing Lee was sentenced to 19 years for conspiring to supply defense information, including names and phone numbers of CIA agents, to China. It is possible many of those operatives would have been murdered if Lee wasn't apprehended in the nick of time.
Which brings us back to Trump and Judge Cannon. In her (since reversed) decision, she had written that she could not envision “any identifiable emergency or imminent disclosure of classified information arising from [Trump’s] allegedly unlawful retention of the seized property.”
Really, Judge Canon? You couldn’t envision that Donald Trump, a man capable of attempting to extort a bogus investigation of the Bidens from Ukraine, might have done something to put our agents and assets in jeopardy? Of course he wouldn’t, unless there was something in it for him.
