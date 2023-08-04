There is a monster on the campus, and it is haunting the dreams of Republicans who will either confront it or risk facing the party’s demise.
It is the College Town Effect. Across the U.S., in county after county where college towns are located, Democratic victory margins are increasingly swinging state elections, according to Charlie Mahtesian and Madi Alexander, who described the phenomenon in Politico.
The effect goes beyond the liberal leanings that traditionally have been associated with campus communities. Of the 171 counties and independent cities designated as “college towns” by the American Communities Project, 38 have flipped from red to blue since the 2000 presidential election. Only seven flipped the other way. Dems grew their victory margins in 117 of the counties, while only 54 became more Republican. And college town counties that grew bluer increased their margins by an average of 16,253 votes, while counties going red increased theirs by only 4,063.
Importantly, the list of college towns does not include increasingly Democratic leaning counties where universities such as the University of Texas, University of New Mexico and the University of Minnesota are located because their populations are so large that they weren’t defined as college towns.
The expanding influence of college towns was demonstrated in April in Wisconsin where a state supreme court seat was up for grabs. The turnout in Dane County, home of the University of Wisconsin, was the highest in the state and the margin of victory for the liberal candidate was overwhelming. As Mark Gaul, who ran George W. Bush’s 2004 Wisconsin campaign, put it, “What Democrats are doing in Dane is truly making it impossible for Republicans to win a statewide race.” He might have added that regressive Republican policies aren’t helping either.
Washtenaw County, Michigan, home of the University of Michigan, was already solidly Democratic when it provided Al Gore a 60-36 margin (34,000 votes) over George W. Bush in 2000. But that was easily eclipsed by Biden’s nearly 50% margin over Donald Trump. In Pima County, Arizona, with the campus of the University of Arizona, Democratic margins in presidential races have grown by about 75,000 votes since 2000. In Nevada’s Washoe County, home of the University of Nevada, after years of backing GOP candidates the hue turned blue in 2008 and it hasn’t gone back. The University of Georgia’s Clarke County has seen Dem presidential margins nearly double since 2012. The college town effect is similar in counties with flagship universities in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Virginia and others. It is a tide whose message to the Republicans Party is, “Change, or vanish.”
The phenomenon isn’t difficult to explain. Students, faculty members and college graduates tend to be relatively liberal and are drawn to university towns for education and work in cutting-edge industries that are advanced by research, as well as by what Mahtesian and Alexander describe as the “vibrant quality of life” in college communities. Also, students are increasingly paying attention to politics, the authors point out.
The GOP’s response has been to target students’ voting rights and to limit the influence of college communities by redrawing maps. Former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker blamed “radical indoctrination — on campus, in school, with social media and throughout the culture.” Unfortunately for his party, Walker’s analysis is a dog paddle straight into the riptide. And for many voters in college towns Walker’s rant translates to, “Republicans have little to offer beyond anger and bitterness.”
Survival of the GOP likely will involve steps such as ditching Trumpian toxicity, embracing history instead of trying to revise it, ending the party’s feuds with science, abortion and the LGBTQ community as well as ceasing their fruitless, politically motivated investigations of Democrats. Where the GOP is concerned, there is a lot to be gained by turning away from the most extreme elements of the right wing and, instead, returning to thoughtful cooperation with both Democrats and rationality.