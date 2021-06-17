On the cusp of West Virginia Day, without offense I offer representative samples of Mountain State residents’ opinions of my writing. Fortunately, the favorable responses generally outnumber the unfavorable, although the latter are clear winners in the battle of all-caps.
After a column about Jesus’ liberalism, including his silence regarding abortion, a Catholic priest wrote, “... your column has contributed to the building of a platform where people can express their faith and learn from others. And I think you are correct that Jesus would support many issues that today’s liberals would also support ... . His apparent silence on the issue of abortion does not suggest he would not have something to say on the matter.”
When I recapped Donald Trump’s disastrous four years as president, a reader responded, “Well said. Thank you for that.” But another fellow thoughtfully disagreed, “It’s a New Year and you are still a Trump Deranged FOOL ... .”
When I described the awful Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Red Hatters, the same fellow eloquently responded, “You’ll still be a Trump deranged FOOL ... . CLOWN.” He has corresponded similarly following several other columns. I am beginning to detect his theme.
Another unimpressed reader responded, “They were not Trump supporters ... .” Strange, indeed. Nevertheless, I still felt it best to nix my research team’s suggestion that I follow-up with a list of local vision-screening clinics.
I expressed my disappointment that two of our state’s GOP representatives, Carol Miller and Alex Mooney, had voted not to accept the Electoral College results. A person asked, “I am wondering what Carol Miller’s father-in-law, Dutch Miller, would have thought of her willingness to disenfranchise millions of voters based on lies of Trump ... . Dutch Miller was a hero fighter pilot in the Pacific in World War II who risked his life to protect Americans.” Another reader humbled me by writing, “Prof. Wyatt, thank you for writing the column ... . It is the best synopsis of the post-election period I have come across recently.”
I wrote of the late Rush Limbaugh’s daily application of his gifts of intellect and eloquence to the service of ignorance and prejudice. “Thank you, thank you, thank you,” was all that one reader had to say. Another wrote, “Excellent column today on Rush. I think people agreed with his views for the same reason they believe Trump: Ignorance and prejudice.”
Following a column about the “accomplishments” of the state Legislature’s Republican supermajority, a reader noted, “Today’s [column] was excellent, capturing what has happened to truth-telling during the past four years.” Sadly, we seem to be stuck with the denial of what is factual which, coupled with the acceptance of obvious lying, are the great curses of our time, even allowing for the ways that people may perceive events differently.
On Memorial Day, I reminisced about our lost sense of American unity, such as the nation shared during World War II. A local priest wrote, “Very well written and exactly on the mark. Thank you.” No, I thank you, Father.
Another reader responded, “In an otherwise bleak, cold and trying time ... your weekly column is the sunshine that will get me through ... . You capture the true essence of our current national cataclysm.” Indeed, things are bad, but it is important that we remain optimistic. In time, and with work, our national circumstances will get better.
My piece about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his starry-eyed devotion to bipartisanship and the filibuster generated several thoughtful reactions, like this one: “Loved your article ... I wish Manchin would decide if he is a Democrat or Republican.” And another: “Great [column] in today’s Gazette-Mail. Manchin has continually made the point that he is in Washington to represent the people of West Virginia, yet on this issue he is voting against the vast majority of his constituents ... .” And this: “Your eloquent rendition in today’s Gazette is, in effectiveness, way higher than the Sherpas!! ... Thanks so much for your cogent comments!” I appreciated the kind words, but they said far more about the senator than about my writing.
As an aside, it is worth noting that, upon sharing such kindly feedback with Mrs. Wyatt, she asked whether she should call the doctor for advice dealing with a “family” illness whose principle symptom is a head of such weight and circumference that its gravitational force might present challenges to the Earth’s orbit. Message received.
Getting back to Manchin, in furtherance of keeping me grounded, responses were not uniformly positive. For example, one fellow advised me, “Your whole premise for this article is bogus. The For the People Act is an attempt by Democrats to ensure they can steal elections. And, too, your ‘flowery’ writing shows you to be a pointy-headed school teacher.”
Excuse me, but “flowery” words? I admit to the human frailty of having taken at least an atom or two of offense. Upon reading that I have written “flowery” pieces, dark thunderheads began to exert their torture even as my powers of self-examination reached unknown amplitudes of human awareness, and my introspective tendencies descended to realms experienced only by those who search for microscopic bamboo particles in Arizona election ballots and ... Hmm, in the interest of all that is decent, let us drop the curtain on this particular issue.
I thank each of you who read my pieces and for your feedback. Happy West Virginia Day.