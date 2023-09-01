Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Gazette-Mail reporter Roger Adkins recently described Republican West Virginia Sen. Eric Tarr’s rant against the American Federation of Teachers and its president, Randi Weingarten.

Tarr, R-Putnam, who seems like a fellow whose primary regret is that there isn’t more of himself to go around, tossed a tantrum because Weingarten had possessed the temerity to point out the obvious — the Legislature shares much of the blame for the $45 million budget shortfall at West Virginia University.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

