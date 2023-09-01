Gazette-Mail reporter Roger Adkins recently described Republican West Virginia Sen. Eric Tarr’s rant against the American Federation of Teachers and its president, Randi Weingarten.
Tarr, R-Putnam, who seems like a fellow whose primary regret is that there isn’t more of himself to go around, tossed a tantrum because Weingarten had possessed the temerity to point out the obvious — the Legislature shares much of the blame for the $45 million budget shortfall at West Virginia University.
The AFT is a “socialist ideologue institution” that has “ruined K-12 education in large part,” Tarr fumed. When not blaming the AFT, Tarr pointed his finger at WVU’s faculty members, as if they, rather than the Legislature, had neglected to appropriate sufficient cash for WVU. The misguided senator continued his paroxysm, saying that tenure and faculty pay are based on “time served rather than value provided.” Tarr’s throw didn’t just miss first base, it landed atop the grandstand and bounced out of the stadium.
Tenure is based on a faculty member’s accomplishments that must include effectiveness in teaching and proficiency in research as well as various forms of service to a university. Despite Tarr having flunked his exam on the requirements for tenure, I bear the senator no ill will. In fact, I recommend that he be given a grade of “Incomplete” and allowed to repeat the course.
In the interest of full disclosure, I am a retired professor and a member of the AFT.
Tarr’s thoughts aside, let us celebrate Labor Day and those who work for a living, like the men and women of the America Federation of Teachers, whose existence appears to have rankled the senator enough to put him off his pheasant under glass. If you like making livable wages, the eight-hour workday and a 40-hour work week, thank organized labor. If you have health benefits as part of the compensation where you work, thank labor unions. If you have vacation time and an occasional paid holiday, thank unions. If you believe that our children belong in school, instead of in the factories and fields, tip your hat to the unions. If you like having enforcement of safety regulations where you work (which, it would be assumed, is not in a Jim Justice coal mine), applaud the unions.
It is estimated that, in the past 140 years, 21,000 coal miners have lost their lives because of job-related injuries and illnesses in West Virginia. Fortunately, unionization has coincided with a downward trend in such deaths. Yet, some among us believe that labor unions, rather than clouds of coal dust and roof falls, are the problem.
Simply put, a union is the natural response to inadequate compensation and dangerous working conditions. Although alleged free-market conservatives within our Legislature wouldn’t admit it, the West Virginia teachers’ strike in 2018 was the free market at work. Push had come to shove, as sometimes happens. About two years ago, workers at Cabell Huntington Hospital went on strike. For months, they went without pay and, ironically, without health insurance. All they were asking was a bit of improvement in their pay and working conditions.
Demonizing working folks is not the answer. Even when union demands have gone too far, as did those of Chrysler workers a few years ago, natural corrections occur. For the most part, unionization has coincided with upgrades for working people, including university professors at many schools across the country. Consider that to be food for thought for faculty members at WVU and our other universities and colleges.
As Labor Day approaches, I applaud workers and leaders, like Randi Weingarten and her state counterpart, Fred Albert, as well as state president of the AFL-CIO, Josh Sword, and each of their unions’ members. After all, a labor union is nothing more than a group of people who got together in hopes of gaining decent pay, healthy working conditions and a little respect.
Enjoy a great Labor Day, everyone.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.