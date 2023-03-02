State Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, recently groused, “[It’s] coal money that we’re giving to a woke company,” as he took issue with House Bill 2882 which would give $105 million (to start) to Form Energy to lure that company’s high-capacity battery plant to West Virginia. It isn’t hard to imagine the backward-thinking Phillips grumbling that Noah was being “woke” when he warned the Rupies of his time that climate change was coming.
Moreover, as the Gazette-Mail’s Phil Kabler pointed out, Phillips’ statement implies that the state’s cash belongs to the coal industry. It’s just one of the foolish notions coming out of this year’s Legislature. Another is that economic good times will naturally follow from a 21.25% reduction in our state income taxes, coupled with a 50% reduction in the business machinery and inventory tax, along with rebates on our car taxes.
More likely than an economic boom is that state residents will end up having to select from a menu of inconveniences. Take your pick. More unpatched potholes and road slips? Even longer waits at the DMV? More high schoolers lopped off the Promise Scholarship list? Fewer foster parents and social workers to tend our more than 6,000 children in foster care? State park closures? Cuts in the number of state troopers? Even greater jumps in tuition coupled with reductions in full-time faculty numbers at our universities? All the above? The list could go on and on.
The GOP clings to the disproven premise that, on hearing about the tax cuts, people across America will pack their furniture and bolt into West Virginia. In contrast, time and again it has been shown that, rather than low taxes (and West Virginia’s are not especially high) it is good schools, reliable public services and an educated workforce that are the topmost factors causing re-location of businesses and individuals. Another fly in the GOP’s tax-cut ointment is that enough working people would have to move here to produce an unheard of jump in West Virginia’s GDP, which has grown only 13% in the past 17 years.
Beyond the fallacy that lowered taxes will pay for themselves is that our GOP supermajority seems intent on changing the state’s license plate slogan to “It’s 1950 all over again.” Republicans have outlawed virtually all abortions, are obsessed with bathrooms and drag shows and appear intent on grooming children to put their faith in guns in the classroom. Additionally, more potential West Virginians will be turned off than on, when they hear that Republicans are weakening public schools by paying students to leave them, by adopting “vaccination optional” school attendance, by making it illegal to teach actual Black history (which they mischaracterize as an anti-racism measure) and by allowing creationism (which they term “intelligent design”) to be demeaned by teaching it as scientific theory, which it isn’t.
The GOP dreams of bringing back capital punishment, banning sex-reassignment treatment for those under 18 and sings praises to its Religious Freedom Restoration Act which is nothing but an effort to un-do cities’ anti-discrimination efforts, as if there was nothing wrong with whites-only lunch counters and “No gays allowed” housing.
Unfortunately, the Republican supermajority’s members are neck deep in the mire of extreme conservatism. They are unable to change perspectives so, for now, we will have to endure them as they cling to the fantasy that they can tax-cut the state to prosperity while ignoring the history of economic disaster that followed similar huge tax cuts in Kansas. Meanwhile, each of the GOP’s attacks on education, health and human rights nails another “Keep Out!” sign to our “Welcome to West Virginia” billboards.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.