State Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, recently groused, “[It’s] coal money that we’re giving to a woke company,” as he took issue with House Bill 2882 which would give $105 million (to start) to Form Energy to lure that company’s high-capacity battery plant to West Virginia. It isn’t hard to imagine the backward-thinking Phillips grumbling that Noah was being “woke” when he warned the Rupies of his time that climate change was coming.

Moreover, as the Gazette-Mail’s Phil Kabler pointed out, Phillips’ statement implies that the state’s cash belongs to the coal industry. It’s just one of the foolish notions coming out of this year’s Legislature. Another is that economic good times will naturally follow from a 21.25% reduction in our state income taxes, coupled with a 50% reduction in the business machinery and inventory tax, along with rebates on our car taxes.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

