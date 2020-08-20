I bear no ill will toward David L. Yaussy, the author of a recent opinion piece that appeared in the Gazette-Mail earlier this week under the title “Why I don’t buy ‘believe the science,’” even though his evident central thesis seemed to be that a powerful reliance on science is to be avoided.
That he is an attorney who frequently represents the oil and gas industries and, one supposes, must grapple with scientific evidence of industrial pollution, is worthy of readers’ consideration.
Unfortunately, the author drew a false equivalence between science and religion, suggesting that neither is to be trusted. He wrote that, because scientific understanding is constantly changing, it can’t be valid. But scientific evidence is believable precisely because it is constantly changing; because it is routinely updated and fine-tuned as new findings arise. In contrast, Scripture may be believed because, as a matter of faith, it doesn’t change.
Science has greatly progressed in the past 2,000 years, while the teachings of Christ, Muhammad and other giants of religion remain the same, all of which is unsurprising.
The author concluded by saying, “I never, ever, trust anyone who tells me that something is true simply because the science, or the Bible, says it’s so.” Nevertheless, I have difficulty envisioning him, as he reels from a bad case of quotidian fever, flipping a coin to determine whether to see a doctor or a priest.
Science has brought us freedom from back-breaking labor, freedom from freezing in the winter and freedom from roasting in the summer. Medical science has accomplished feats that earlier generations would have considered science fiction. We have essentially ended smallpox, polio and other diseases. Science has brought us treatments for everything from cancer and diabetes to psoriasis and tired blood.
Science has taken us from an era when only the elite had books or even knew how to read them, to an age in which we may purchase most any tome quite cheaply. The advances of aviation science and engineering enable us to visit friends on the other side of the country in just a few hours. Communication science lets us chat with someone on the other side of the globe without leaving our armchair and it permits me to watch the Reds play baseball, or what passes for baseball, while sitting in my living room.
Religion is based on a different assumption — that blind faith, by definition, is not shackled to empirical proof. Faith might comfort us when we are hurting and provide us with direction when the correct path is unclear. It might instill hope during our darkest hours and motivate us to keep going when all seems lost.
Thus, to hypothesize that we should not believe in science primarily because it is constantly updated is, in the end, an effort to undercut science by juxtaposing it with images of ragged street-corner evangelists in full rant about the looming Rapture.
Perhaps the most disturbing facet of the author’s exertions is that he evidently has opted for adding to a creeping national mistrust of science at precisely the instant when we need to rely on scientific findings to lead us from the wilderness of the coronavirus pandemic. Whatever one’s view of science, this much is true — when it comes to beating back COVID-19, science will always beat the devil out of nonscience.