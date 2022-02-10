Political parties love their catchphrases and slogans, but sloganeering, as with the term “cancel culture,” might mislead.
Consider that Republicans never explained how our history was “canceled” by removal of statues that honored traitors who took up arms against the Stars and Stripes. Cancel culture is a phrase that once was slung into the atmosphere in hopes it would stick to Democrats. Now it has come around to bite Republicans in their hypocrisy.
The Republican National Committee is attempting to “cancel” the cop-assaulting, window-smashing Capitol breach of Jan. 6 by claiming the episode was nothing more than, “legitimate political discourse by ordinary citizens.” As an exceptionally ordinary citizen, I remind the RNC that Americans tend to believe their eyes.
The RNC has even canceled its own earlier position on the Capitol violence. On Jan. 6, when out-for-blood Trumpers were trying to hang Mike Pence and make Donald Trump the first king of America since George III, the RNC issued a statement saying, “These violent scenes we have witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles.”
Following its “legitimate political discourse” disaster, the RNC soon undertook another effort at cancellation of reality when it censured Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for serving on the House select committee that is investigating the Capitol breach. Kinzinger and Cheney are guilty of “behavior destructive to the House and the Republican Party” the RNC said. Evidently, Trump has weakened the party sufficiently that a mere pair of its more than 200 House members may bring it down simply by serving on a committee.
Interestingly, former vice president Mike Pence accurately aimed a cancel culture brick through the living room window of Trumpism last week when he said that the former president was wrong to claim that he, Pence, had the authority to overturn the election. The attached note in Pence’s handwriting read, “There is no idea more un-American than that any one person can choose the president.”
We are seeing GOP efforts to cancel books that describe Black and LGBTQ life in America and that relate the horrors of the Holocaust. And conservative media talkers and Republican politicos, despite more than 900,000 COVID-19 deaths, seem bent on “cancelling” our wariness of the disease. It’s cancellation mania on human growth hormones.
By contrast, Democrats are amateurs at the cancel culture game. Perhaps the Dem’s best recent effort occurred when the Arizona Democratic Party censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., because she, like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., voted against a one-time exception to the filibuster that could have protected voting rights. As cancelling goes, it was rookie-league stuff.
In West Virginia, the state Legislature’s Republican supermajorities are doing some cancelling of their own. In a sop to Big Coal, our Senate is considering a bill that would cancel the state’s dealings with banks that refuse to invest in fossil fuels. In the House of Delegates, Republican bills would cancel a woman’s right to an abortion after 15 weeks and cancel county school boards’ authority to do much of anything, including whether to enact mask mandates.
Catchphrases may easily deceive us. “Cancel culture” is out there, but it is the GOP, rather than Dems, who seem to be excelling at it.
•••
After a previous column, a fellow asked why I wrote that both of West Virginia’s senators had voted against extension of black lung benefits for retired miners. The extension of benefits was folded into the Build Back Better legislation, which both Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Manchin refused to support.