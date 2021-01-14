We are hearing from increasing numbers of President Donald Trump’s supporters as they emerge from the comforting delusion of an election that was stolen. It is a process not unlike the lifting of a disorienting fog.
They were aghast at delinquency on steroids in the halls of democracy. Increasingly, they agree that the vote was fair, that no “deep state” could have undermined the carefully watched counting and re-counting of votes across so many states, nor could mysterious, floaty entities have polluted five dozen courts in which appeals were denied.
During Wednesday’s impeachment, Democrats repeated a basic truth, that Donald Trump incited an insurrection against America. Republicans presented a three-pronged rebuttal starting with lame references to the looming end of the Trump administration, as if they would have endorsed impeachment had Trump’s attempted coup happened six months earlier.
Second, Republicans irrelevantly compared the ransacking at the Capitol to Black Lives Matter protests, as if the protests of last summer somehow paralleled the president’s instigation of a raid on the corridors of government.
Third, the GOP House members, excepting 10 who voted to impeach, claimed that impeachment would divide the nation, as if the president had not already accomplished that mission with black-ops precision.
Sadly, Donald Trump’s metric tons of dishonesty dissolve to nothing beside the lies his supporters have told themselves. Chief among their self-deceptions is that Trump prioritized the nation over himself.
It was the dollar bill-on-a-string trick taken to Olympian political levels. But for those who walked away from the bait early on, I suggest avoidance of any inclination toward an ugly smugness.
Of the conspiracy theories that yet waft through airy realms untouched by psychotropic medications, the most bizarre is that the Capitol insurrectionists were a conglomeration of “antifa” hooligans and Biden supporters, all disguised as Trumpers. Even presidential apologist Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said during the impeachment proceedings, “There is absolutely no evidence of that.”
To no one’s surprise, it took just two days for Trump to conveniently abandon his seditionists. The attack on the Capitol was “heinous,” he said. His supporters, “... defiled the seat of American democracy ... .” He added, “You will pay.” All that remains is his demand for the ring back.
True to form, West Virginia Republican Reps. Carol Miller and Alex Mooney objected to the delivery of electoral votes. That they did so after the Capitol was sacked has some citizens asking what new humiliations the dreadful duo will concoct to further tarnish the state’s reputation.
Trump’s attempt to unravel democracy in America boiled up from a toxic stew of ingredients that included his own “rigged election” rhetoric, white supremacy, conspiracy theory, right-wing media and a sub-culture of disaffected government haters. By Jan. 6, it only needed his egomaniacal leadership to stir the pot.
Comparisons of Donald Trump to King George III of England are inevitable. Both were autocrats, each determined to overthrow the United States government by instigating an assault on the U.S. Capitol, even if 208 years apart.
Doubtless, we will learn more about their similar mental instabilities as historians crack open the door to that closet of darkness.
Nevertheless, a brighter day is poised to illuminate the nation’s doorstep. And with that cleansing dawn, I pray that Trump’s lingering supporters will pull themselves out of the mire into which they were lured by an easy-money con artist.