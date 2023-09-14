Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

While recovering from COVID, I have experienced several revelations.

Researchers tell us that those who refuse to take the recommended treatment of choice, Paxlovid, also are caught in the clutches of the co-morbid delusion that Republican leaders are acting in the public’s interest. And as that unfortunate false belief grips its victims with an iron fist, an influential GOP group within Congress is pushing to remove their own speaker of the House and is on the verge of shutting down the government while also planning to impeach President Joe Biden without being able to describe any legitimate reason for doing so.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

