While recovering from COVID, I have experienced several revelations.
Researchers tell us that those who refuse to take the recommended treatment of choice, Paxlovid, also are caught in the clutches of the co-morbid delusion that Republican leaders are acting in the public’s interest. And as that unfortunate false belief grips its victims with an iron fist, an influential GOP group within Congress is pushing to remove their own speaker of the House and is on the verge of shutting down the government while also planning to impeach President Joe Biden without being able to describe any legitimate reason for doing so.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after a strong push by one of history’s more verbally flatulent members of Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has actually opened an impeachment inquiry on Biden. It is as if the extremists are saying an impeachment inquiry should be opened because you never know when it may come in handy. They have put on pirate hats and presently are digging up the back yard in hopes of discovering buried loot. Good luck.
When Hillary Clinton was simultaneously running for president and facing baseless accusations that she was a criminal, the kids at Fox News were very, very concerned. Back then, host Jeanine Pirro fumed, “We cannot have a country led by a president subject to indictment and never-ending hearings.” Sean Hannity sputtered that Hillary could be sworn into office while still being subject to investigation by the FBI, which would put the country into “a major Constitutional crisis.” And the late (of Fox News) Tucker Carlson did his best imitation of a sincere person, saying, “She’s under FBI investigation less than two weeks before the presidential election. Holy smoke.” And Holy hypocrisy.
Because they, and other Fox folks, are singing a far different tune now that former president Donald Trump faces 91 felony counts across four jurisdictions.
Not so fast, the Trumpers tell us. Hillary wasn’t prosecuted because she was protected by the deep state which now is trying to hang Donald Trump, they say. But if their deep state explanation is accurate, perhaps the Red Hatters can explain how, in Trump’s stolen documents case, it was a Trump-appointed federal judge who issued the search warrant at the request of the Trump-appointed FBI director, following which the warrant was executed by a Trump-appointed Department of Justice attorney who subsequently charged Trump with violating a statute regarding preservation of government documents that Trump himself had signed into law.
Meanwhile, The Donald continues to refight the 2020 election, which isn’t much of a plan to improve the lives of his supporters. To their credit, most media figures often point out that there is no evidence that the election was rigged. I applaud that observation. But I wish that they would add, “In fact, the evidence we do have (vote counts, recounts, dozens of Trump’s failed court efforts, an investigation by then-Attorney General William Barr) powerfully affirms that the election was fairly decided.” Perhaps I am nitpicking, but far too many folks seem to miss that part of the story.
I have been wondering how to account for a dilemma being faced by at least a few head-scratching voters. They sincerely want to know whether it might be better to vote for a sociopathic, criminally indicted seditionist because, well, the other candidate is three years older. What a tough decision.
Last, I hate to put ideas into the head of West Virginia Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, but given that our Legislature is convinced that teaching is so easy that almost anyone can do it, and considering our elected leaders’ continued cuts to higher education, how long will it be before they begin a push for home-schooled bachelor’s degrees? If the question seems absurd, blame it on COVID.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.