The common denominator of our epidemic of mass murder? Guns. Too many, in too many hands. Period.
Nevertheless, in their efforts to avoid saying that obvious truth, conservative political types self-righteously moralize about litter on the ground as they walk down the street with no pants on. Rather than rein in the ungodly proliferation of guns, they feed us rotten red meat, as did Donald Trump, who “explained” the deaths of 19 children and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, saying, “Our legal system is corrupt.” Don Jr., nutty as ever, blamed gun deaths on “crazy teachers.” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said marijuana causes such killings. Sadly, our surgeons are a long way from perfecting the science of soul implants.
Gov. Jim Justice blamed the lack of jails and overly soft sentences he believes are handed to crooks. Other reality deniers blamed mental health difficulties, teachers who aren’t packing heat, the absence of “man traps” at schoolhouse entrances and the presence of too many doors. Yes, doors are to blame for 19 dead children and two of their teachers. Bookies soon may take over/under bets on the number of days until we see a bumper sticker, “Guns don’t kill people, doors kill people.”
Fortunately, I speak politician. All the political gibberish above translates roughly to, “I am a weak-kneed slob who bows to the gun-rights extremists.” Nothing more.
The leadership of the NRA, the gun manufacturers, the dealers and many of our politicians and conservative talking heads find it more important to ban masks than to ban the slaughter of schoolchildren. As a result, by the time of the Uvalde shooting, there had been 213 mass shootings this year in the United States, 27 of them in schools. And there have been 554 since the Columbine killings in 1999. And for every modest restriction on gun availability since Columbine, as many or more have been loosened, or so it seems.
Besides dangerous notions such as requiring teachers to “carry” while they teach the multiplication tables, real solutions are obvious, starting with bans on military-style rifles and high-capacity clips. We also need legislation requiring background checks on the sale and transfer of all guns, even when ownership is passed from one family member to another. It works well enough for automobiles. We would add protections to schoolchildren by raising the purchase age to 21, requiring a waiting period of 10 days and requiring gun owners to have liability insurance. Or we can blame doors.
In Uvalde, a child put her classmate’s blood on herself, to convince the shooter she also was dead. We can train kids to do that, or we can insist on actual solutions. We can reject sloganeering like “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” which nerdily glosses over the fact that guns are the means those people use. We can disavow the thoughtless notion that “An armed society is a polite society,” unless we are morons who can’t observe that an armed society is a bloody society.
We can blame the police, who surely failed miserably in Uvalde. But why must we blindly accept that police be outgunned by the profit motive of the gun industry? And, while there are the occasional incidents in which a homicide is justified, as in Charleston recently, we can understand that, for each such incident, there are approximately 50 unjustified gun deaths in America. (Full disclosure, my son is a veteran police officer.)
It would be decent of campaigning politicians to stop using guns in their ads. They might intend it as metaphorical, but when Rep. Marjory Taylor Greene, R-Ga., appeared in an ad while holding an assault-style rifle aimed in the general direction of four female Congress members of color, the wrong message was implied. A recent report identified dozens of politicians, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who have used guns in their campaign ads. Respectfully, they need to stop it. Or they can blame doors.