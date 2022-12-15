Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

What would be the Republican reaction to Brittney Griner’s release if she were white and straight, while the remaining U.S. prisoner in Russian cu, Paul Whelan, was black and gay? Surely, the GOP’s response would have been peaches and cream, which highlights the poisoned atmosphere (as a former state legislator put it, in a recent communication) that the party’s leadership too often exudes.

We heard Reps. Lauren Bobert, R-Colo., and Marjory Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., blurt their substitutes for wisdom during Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last January. On an evident mission to prove that being loud and dumb are not impediments to becoming de facto House Speaker, Taylor-Green recently said, “Democrats want Republicans dead.”

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.

