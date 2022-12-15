What would be the Republican reaction to Brittney Griner’s release if she were white and straight, while the remaining U.S. prisoner in Russian cu, Paul Whelan, was black and gay? Surely, the GOP’s response would have been peaches and cream, which highlights the poisoned atmosphere (as a former state legislator put it, in a recent communication) that the party’s leadership too often exudes.
We heard Reps. Lauren Bobert, R-Colo., and Marjory Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., blurt their substitutes for wisdom during Joe Biden’s State of the Union address last January. On an evident mission to prove that being loud and dumb are not impediments to becoming de facto House Speaker, Taylor-Green recently said, “Democrats want Republicans dead.”
The verbal air pollution exists at every level. It is evident in citizens who harass those wearing masks, in individuals who fulminate against school board members and in hypocrites such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who this week launched a blatantly political anti-vaccine campaign despite his history of promoting the shots. It floats among our state officials, as when a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates implied that he would murder his own children if they were gay. During a State of the State speech, our governor turned his dog’s fanny to the audience and invited his critics to plant a kiss on it. Unlike its owner, the dog emerged with some dignity.
As if to suggest that children are somehow responsible for the abuse they suffer, boorish Sen. Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, suggested that child victims of sexual exploitation have romantic fantasies about their abusers. I would pay to watch him expound on that philosophy in a room filled with women who had been sexually victimized in their childhoods.
Reduction of the culture to the lowest common denominator escalated with conservative radio’s Rush Limbaugh and continues with Limbaugh wannabes, internet trolls, conspiracy theorists and assorted other oddities that would have made Robert Ripley salivate. But until the emergence of Donald Trump, we hadn’t seen a president who carried an outsized portion of the polluted water. Trump warmed up during his first campaign, telling audiences that John McCain wasn’t a hero, mocking the movements of a disabled reporter and spatting with a Gold Star family. Once in office, he befouled the reverence of the air that otherwise drifts undisturbed among the dead at Arlington National Cemetery when he termed our troops, “suckers.” And the falsehoods never stop, prompting one wag to hypothesize that Trump has Tourette’s Syndrome for lying.
Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., has said that Democrats are “pro-crime.” A number of Republicans, including Donald Trump, Jr., joked about the vicious attack on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi. Trump, campaigning in Ohio, debased his endorsed candidate J.D. Vance who, Trump said, “…is kissing my ass, he wants my support so much.” And am I the only one asking why GOP homophobes seem obsessed with naked pictures of a drug addled Hunter Biden?
Nevertheless, I urge that we bear in mind that there is hope of cutting into the ugliness. Georgians, evidently convinced that Taylor-Greene is embarrassment enough, rejected the candidacy of Hershel Walker. The Trump Organization has been found guilty on all 17 charges of tax related fraud in New York, making it official that The Donald’s company is a criminal enterprise.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Time’s Person of the Year. Five Oath Keepers have been found guilty of their actions on Jan. 6 and several others are presently on trial. The Jan. 6 House Select Committee will issue its final report on Dec. 21, and then refer its findings to the Department of Justice for possible criminal prosecutions. Special Counsel Jack Smith is speeding along with his investigations of the effort to overthrow Joe Biden’s election, Trump’s classified document grab and the pressure he put on Georgia election officials to manufacture “11,780 votes.”
So, it is time to allow ourselves the luxury of feeling a bit of hope, while the ugliness sleeps a bit less comfortably every night. Christmas is coming.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. He may be contacted at wyatt@marshall.edu.