Early in the proceedings of President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, observers asked whether the Senate’s members would place greater value on their reelections or on the judgements of history. For each of them, that question has been answered.
Among the takeaways is that our own Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., along with 42 other Republicans, manufactured a self-serving constitutional loophole designed to provide themselves with the rationalization for their votes to acquit. Sadly, Republican courage was in short supply, perhaps because the GOP’s office shelves were already sagging under the weight of an oversupply of fealty to Trump.
Aside from seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump, the failure of the Senate GOP has an evident parallel in the parable of the Good Samaritan. Those who were killed at the U.S. Capitol remind us of the man who had been robbed and left, half dead, by the side of the road. Those voting to acquit starred as the priest and the Levite, who passed by on the other side.
Additional takeaways deserve mention before we leave the trial to history. A lot of bodies were thrown under the bus as it departed from the strewn wreckage at the Capitol. For starters, a day following the attempted insurrection, Trump termed his teeming supporters, “criminals.” Despite Trump’s condemnation, and in light of the red-hat crowd’s well-honed capacity for interpreting his vile actions in a positive way, perhaps some MAGA folks will yet convince themselves that his disloyalty to them is just part of the mysterious QAnon plan.
Unhappy at having been tossed overboard by the president, Texas realtor Jenna Ryan opened a can of Carnation Instant Thanks-for-Nothing. “I bought into a lie,” she said, referencing Trump’s rants about a rigged election. Similarly, QAnon Shaman Jacob Chansley offered, “I am deeply disappointed in former president Trump. He was not honorable.” Many others among the more than 200 who have been arrested for their breech of the Capitol also are coming to both their senses and a defense to be used at their trials.
Trump’s own attorney even lobbed a brick at his client’s face. “If you think he has done something criminal, after he’s out of office, you just go out and arrest him.” Advice taken, at least by prosecutors in both New York and Georgia, it appears.
It took Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about 30 seconds following the verdict to mawkishly lay responsibility for the Capitol riot at Trump’s feet, “They did this because they had been fed wild falsehoods by [Trump].”
Regarding the 43 who voted to acquit, it is fair to ask where they misplaced their support for the Capitol Police and for their congressional colleagues and for the vice president. As they cast their not-guilty votes, where was their respect for the Senate and House chambers, for the Capitol building and its traditions? And where was their sense of duty to the Constitution and to the voters who elected President Joe Biden?
Capito and the other “not-guilty” jurors now embark on what is left of their political careers. I suggest that each of them occasionally might hear a nagging echo of the responsibility they evaded. Perhaps a few will learn that a guilty conscience cannot be outrun. Its pursuit can be relentless. It is unlike any other force of nature.