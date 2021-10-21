Mountain State residents are sensing that our U.S. senators have ascended to ethereal altitudes from which the folks back home appear to be mere dots, tiny specks without discernible needs.
The Build Back Better plan could do us a lot of good, but Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is an evident lost cause who remains wedded to the notion that she can help us dots by lowering taxes on the wealthy. Meanwhile, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., remains cautiously open to a legislation-lite version of the bill.
In my idling moments, I dream of the life-changing aid that would revive our lives here in dotland, if only Manchin (and a Republican or two, such as Capito) would vote for the Build Back Better plan. The bill would provide West Virginia’s Medicare recipients with coverage for vision, dental and hearing, as well as long-term elder care. Citizens would receive continued funding of important tax cuts for working people, such as the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit, along with coverage of child care costs.
The legislation includes pre-kindergarten for every child. And it would pay for 12 weeks of family leave, as is provided in nearly every other advanced nation. Our late senator, Robert C. Byrd, would have been licking his chops at bringing home this side of bacon.
Ah, but the cost. The senators misleadingly tell us the bill is overly costly. In reality, the cost is zero, unless you make more than $400,000 annually, in which case you would pay increased taxes. Consider Mr. Cashbucks, who presently earns $1 million a year, from which he nets $800,000 after taxes. The wonderful benefits of the Build Back Better bill would, indeed, increase his taxes. He might have to straggle along on a mere $700,000 a year, if the legislation were to pass. But should he experience subsequent financial difficulty, I humbly suggest that he might eke out an existence by selling off one of his catamarans.
Manchin has made a small fortune in the coal business, a fact that likely creates some distress for him given that the Build Back Better plan includes money to deal with climate change and that money isn’t aimed at propping up coal. Meanwhile, state residents are having trouble adapting to more frequent and intense rains that turn our hillsides into approximations of Niagara Falls.
No offense to the senator but, in Dotland, a day on the water should not involve clinging to the roof while the house makes its way downstream.
The total cost to the wealthy is about $3.5 trillion over 10 years which, Manchin has said, is too much. OK, then, senator, how about five years at half the cost? Strangely, when Manchin isn’t voicing concern about the cost to the wealthy, he has said the Build Back Better plan’s benefits might lead us down the road to an “entitlement mentality.”
Good grief, senator, West Virginians are not afraid of work. It is the wealthy who increasingly feel “entitled” — to steadily falling tax rates. Sens. Capito and Manchin, take a moment to flutter down to a lower altitude, to where your constituents look like people. Do the right thing. Vote for the Build Back Better plan.
Unrelated to the above, the “Dirty Birds” egg has hatched, although I would have preferred a name that honors our older population. The “Charleston Support Sox” comes to mind. I applaud the team and its management for a season well played.