Who are your heroes?
If you haven’t chosen thoughtfully, you might have been seduced into believing that Kenosha, Wisconsin, shooter Kyle Rittenhouse is a hero. Several members of Congress, including Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Paul Gosar, R-Texas, seem to think so. Each has announced that the teen is Capitol intern material. Thus, the four lawmakers have become breathless adolescents at a Justin Bieber concert. Evidently too lazy to engage in actual legislating, the quartet of self-promoting performance artists instead fawn over a 17-year-old who, lacking grownup guidance, has never done anything laudatory.
Instead of Rittenhouse, opt for the Capitol and D.C. Metro police as your heroes, for their service on Jan. 6. Turn away from “Q-Anon Shaman” Jacob Chansley, who recently was handed 41 months in prison for his part in the domestic terrorism of that day. Reject Scott Fairlamb, who drew an identical 41 months in the stir. Forget weepy Danny Rodriguez, who tearfully admitted to the FBI that he tased officer Mike Fanone. “Are we all that stupid that we thought we were going to go do this and save the country ... ?” he rhetorically asked the agents. Yes, Danny, you all were that stupid, and criminal.
By turns, the Jan. 6 rioters take the long walk to the clink, and there isn’t a Nelson Mandela among them.
Is the very-pleased-with-himself former Donald Trump aide Steve Bannon a hero because he has defied a subpoena to testify before Congress? This much is known: He’s less of a man than is Hillary Clinton. She willingly testified about Benghazi for 11 hours.
Is Trump’s former national security adviser (for just 17 days) Mike Flynn a hero? He said recently that, in America, “We have to have one religion ... .” Flynn was convicted of lying to the FBI about his work as an unregistered agent of another country. By accepting the pardon offered to him by Trump, Flynn dodged his opportunity to become a tarnished hero.
Alex Jones, of InfoWars infamy, has admitted to helping plan the Jan. 6 effort to overthrow our government. Has he been one of your heroes? When not busy planning a coup d’état, Jones has grotesquely claimed that 9/11 was an inside job and that the Newtown Connecticut killing of 20 schoolchildren and six of their teachers was a “false flag.” Parents of the dead children sued him. Jones, lacking sufficient courage to even respond to the lawsuit, ditched his tin-pot bravado and was a no-show in court. The judge ruled him “liable by default.”
In your search for heroes, consider members of the Georgia jury that convicted three men of lynching Ahmaud Arbery. Or contemplate the Virginia jurors who laid a $25 million civil verdict on hate itself. They found liable for damages the white supremacist organizers of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.
Or consider two Fox News contributors, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, who resigned in protest over what they termed colleague Tucker Carlson’s “complete lack of editorial standards” that was evident in Carlson’s pusillanimous, paranoia-drenched “Patriot Purge” propaganda about Jan. 6. Hayes and Goldberg might have come late to the party, but they could be your heroes, especially if you lean conservative.
Remember, too, the many heroes of the pandemic, those who yet show up and do their jobs, even it means enduring discomforts like getting vaccinated, wearing a mask and enduring those who won’t.
Choose wisely. Heroes are out there. You just have to know where to look.