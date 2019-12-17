Joseph Wyatt: Christmas memories of an ancestor (Opinion)

This is the season when, in our dreamier moments, the long ago times return. They tap us on the shoulder and linger a moment, only to flit fastly away to other places. Among our reveries are happy occasions, spiced with warmly tinted visions of those whom we will not see again on this side of the great divide.
Presently, one such individual appears in my mind. He now holds the floor, even if briefly, until another visage takes the stage.
Thoughts of my grandfather, Joe Pettit, were stirred when my sister, Betsy, handed me his dental school diploma. The old document is dated a 101 years ago — June 4, 1918. Raised in Amma, he was a grown man for more than 60 years before the first mile of Interstate 79 was laid. He briefly taught in a one room school there, then became a dentist and even served in the Army during World War I.
I have no recollection of him peeking at my teeth when I was a toddler, nor do I recall anything of his practice of dentistry in St. Albans. Heart difficulties had forced him to retire while in his 50s.
His wife, Anna, died suddenly when my mother was but 17, leaving her as the chief nurturer of her 11-year-old sister, Joanna. I have been told how Dr. Pettit, unable to bear living in the home in which his wife had died, moved across town. Much later, in a strange stroke of irony, his first home ended up in the hands of another dentist, Dr. Mike Harshbarger, with whom I had graduated from high school.
I can yet see Christmas Eve visits at the homes of both my granddad and of Joanna who, by the time of my own boyhood, was married and raising six children of her own. My grandfather and Ruby, his second wife, annually departed for Florida soon after Christmas. They spent their winters there until, in his 80s, things that were real began to elude him and, thus, he came home to West Virginia for good.
That aside, and getting back to the old diploma, in his dental practice Dr. Pettit treated patients in an office on the second floor of an ornate red brick building that still holds forth on the east end of Old Main Plaza in St. Albans. Upon retiring, he sold his practice to George Dolin, who moved the office a block to Sixth Avenue.
I had my first examinations there, endured my first filling and had my first root canal there as well, all under Dr. Dolin’s steady hand. A decade or two elapsed until Dolin moved the practice again, just a couple of blocks to Kanawha Terrace, across from the Presbyterian Church. In time, George Dolin retired and sold the practice to Dr. Randy Robinson who practices there now.
With the yellowed diploma in hand, I contacted Dr. Robinson and told him a bit about my grandfather. He graciously accepted my offer to return the diploma to its proper place, to its home, to the dental practice where it first found residence, where it once proudly announced the credentials of my granddad. Now, Dr. Robinson displays it as a piece of history.
Snug in its frame, it somehow seemed satisfied to be there, or at least I got that feeling, as I lingered a moment, soon to be on my way. Thank you for that, Dr. Robinson. I’m sure that my granddad is smiling down at you.
To all, without apology for my reminiscence, I suggest that each of you allow a memory or two of your own. Let them enfold you for a while. And make a new one or two, as well. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone.