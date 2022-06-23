Many key Republicans refuse to serve on, or provide testimony to, the House Select Committee that is investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, effort to overthrow our government. Thus, complaints about a “one-sided” investigation lie dead in the driveway at Mar-a-Lago, drawing flies.
Although the one-sided committee meme wafts lazily on breezes that struggle to give life to faded Trump flags, it was the Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who backed out of the original plan to have five members from each party on the panel. As a result of McCarthy’s obstinance, it’s too late for him to whine about an unbalanced committee. Luckily, two Republicans defied McCarthy and volunteered to serve on the panel. They are Reps. Adam Kinsinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming. They deserve the nation’s thanks.
Grousing about a one-sided investigation fails in another way. Numerous GOP members of Congress refuse to tell the committee the “other side,” probably because there isn’t one to be proud of. They include Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Ronny Jackson of Texas, Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio and McCarthy.
Similarly, many of Trump’s White House insiders say no to testifying. They include Trump’s trade adviser Peter Navarro, chief-of-staff Mark Meadows, deputy chief-of-staff Dan Scavino and chief strategist Steve Bannon. Trump’s legal adviser, John Eastman, and hanger-on, Roger Stone, each appeared but took the Fifth Amendment. That’s a herd of Republicans hiding from the committee, and from the people.
The third hearing outlined the enormous pressure that Trump directed at Vice President Mike Pence to illegally reject Electoral College votes on Jan. 6. Two days before the Capitol riot, John Eastman, Trump’s partner in the scheme, had admitted to Pence’s Chief Counsel Greg Jacob that the plan was illegal, yet Eastman urged that it be carried out anyway, Jacob testified.
For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, Trump had pressured Pence publicly, pushing him not to certify the votes. On Jan 5, Trump tweeted a lie that Pence was agreeable to the plan, thus upping the pressure on Pence by creating the public expectation that the vice president would reject the electoral votes.
Trump continued to tighten the thumbscrews on Pence in the wee hours of Jan. 6, tweeting to the assembling mob that Pence must turn back the votes. A similar tweet followed around 8 a.m.. Minutes later, Trump called Pence from the Oval Office, berating him, terming him a “wimp” and the “P-word,” (the latter according to Ivanka Trump’s chief of staff). Throughout his rally speech, Trump hammered away at Pence, haranguing the increasingly incensed crowd that only Pence could save the democracy.
Having whipped the mob to a frenzy, at 2:24 p.m., on the cusp of the worst violence, Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage [to reject the electoral votes].” An FBI informant within the Proud Boys said the mob would have killed Pence, had it reached him.
At the fourth hearing, Republican Speaker of the Arizona House Rusty Bowers testified that Trump and his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, promised him hard evidence of 200,000 votes by illegal aliens and 5,000 more by dead voters. But the evidence never materialized, Bowers said.
Georgia’s Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and another election official, Gabriel Sterling, similarly debunked Trump’s claims of “late-night ballot drops” (there were none after 7 p.m.), of “thousands of dead voters” (four were discovered), of “2,000 felons” voting (74 did so) and of mysterious “suitcases with 18,000 votes for Biden” (there were none). More than once they had reported to Trump that his claims were false, yet the president repeats them even now. Listening to the testimony, a sane person might conclude Trump and Giuliani had been making things up.
Trump’s believers threatened the lives of those state officials as well as the lives of election worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman whom Trump and Giuliani openly, and falsely, accused of election fraud. Threatened with death by misled Trump supporters, the FBI advised the women to move out of her homes. Wisely, they did.