The Republican Party’s circus of dishonesty features ringmaster Donald Trump pushing the fantasy of a “rigged” election. But the party’s “Big Lie” platform is even more pervasive.
Shortly after the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, party loyalists claimed the riot was the work of Democrats, antifa and Black Lives Matter. Now, however, they twist reality in the opposite direction, saying that the Capitol violence was no big deal.
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., recently said of the rioters, nearly 500 of whom have been arrested, “I know these people. They would never break the law.” Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said this week, “There was no insurrection. If you didn’t know the TV footage was from Jan. 6, you’d actually think it was a normal tourist visit.” Sadly, within the GOP, Johnson and Clyde are far from alone.
Similarly, many of the GOP-friendly Fox News talking heads scramble to sweep Jan. 6 under the rug. A TVEyes survey, conducted May 3 through May 7, found that mentions of the Jan. 6 riot occurred 67 times on CNN but only 19 on Fox News, even as arrests and preliminary hearings continued. Last week, show host Laura Ingraham chided Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., saying, “She calls it the ‘insurrection.’ Republicans want to move on.” Sheriff Ingraham to onlookers: “Move along, nothing to see here.”
Also performing under the Big Lie tent is the troupe whose grotesque effort is to create doubt about the deadly nature of COVID-19 and the usefulness of vaccines. In a recent hearing, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., attempted to browbeat Dr. Anthony Fauci with such nonsense until the senator’s rant earned him a data-based pie in the face from Fauci.
Although Fox News’ talkers lead the parade of pandemic-related dishonesty, they politely leave the perilous high-wire walk to their listeners. On March 15, host Tucker Carlson snubbed the tens of thousands of patriotic volunteers in the vaccine trials when, with cocked head to indicate his sincerity, he asked, “How effective is this coronavirus vaccine? How necessary is it to take the vaccine? Answer the questions!”
In late April, with the integrity of an amoeba, Carlson claimed that wearing a mask is offensive. He urged viewers to intimidate mask wearers and to call child protective services should viewers spot children wearing masks. It’s “child abuse,” he fumed.
The unctuous Carlson advised viewers that people are dying “after” getting the vaccine, being careful not to say that people are dying “because” of the vaccine. Carlson added that listeners should resist the vaccines or, “like it or not, [they will be forced to take] a lot more shots after this.” Evidently, Carlson’s sources of information are whatever malodorous mists float into the emptiness between his ears on any given day.
Do not take this from me. Ingraham and Carlson are carriers of “Foxitis” and “Foxmania,” diseases first identified by Joseph Hurley, the attorney for Jan. 6 rioter Anthony Antonio. Hurley told the court that, after Antonio lost his job, he spent six months watching the network and “believed what was being fed to him.”
Thus, the Big Lie circus features a “rigged” election, a January effort to overthrow the government (that was indistinguishable from a Capitol tour) and vaccines that are elements of a villainous governmental plot.
Are Fox News and today’s Republican Party the twin cousins of the propaganda machine of Nazi Joseph Goebbels? I’m not saying that’s the case. Like Tucker Carlson, I’m just asking the question.