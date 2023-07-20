Politics watchers wonder why some Americans have cheered as Indiana Jones routed Nazis on the silver screen, yet also cheered when Donald Trump coddled white supremacists.
Such absence of insight into self-contradiction is an abundant human frailty. It may even account for Trump’s ascension, a phenomenon that continues to rest on a base of cogitations wherein the comforting reassurances of an authoritarian demigod are preferable to the freedoms offered by democracy.
It appears that Trump has entered into panic mode as indictments continue to pile up around him. As this is being written, he faces more than 70 criminal charges in New York and Miami, with more to come in the next few days relative to attempted election fraud in Georgia and his efforts to overthrow the certification of Joe Biden’s election. Trump perceives the disturbing aroma of cooked goose and now is reduced to trying his case in public, even to the point of terming Special Counsel Jack Smith a “deranged lunatic.”
The more mystically inclined among Trump’s supporters are becoming aware of the ominous signs that swirl around the former president. Consider that on the day of the indictments related to classified documents, ultraconservative televangelist Pat Robertson died. That could have been written off as coincidence had it not been the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Alabama’s racist gerrymandered district map.
And if the alignment of those events were not head-snapping enough, it was the exact date that a great orange cloud (from wildfires in socialistic Canada, no less) engulfed Washington, D.C. And it was Pride Month. Little more needs saying except that the federal indictments in Miami happened on the day before Donald Trump’s 77th birthday, which was exactly 222 years after Benedict Arnold’s death. As followers of “Q” might say, it’s all right there.
However, it will be up to judges and juries, not eerie dark forces, to determine whether Trump is guilty of crimes. If he should be convicted and sentenced to some sort of lockup, one cannot put aside images of a former president enduring fingerprinting, orange jumpsuits and body cavity searches. Regarding the last of these, I humbly suggest that Fox News’ Sean Hannity be hired to conduct the process, given that he has spent years in a headlong effort to acquaint himself with the relevant territory.
Tangential questions arise. Like what Jared and Ivanka will talk about during Thanksgiving dinner. Will their chat focus on Jared’s father, who was a jailbird, or Jared’s father-in-law who probably will become one? Or might the talk center on Ivanka’s father-in-law who was a jailbird and her father who may become one? Either way, a delicate family dilemma. My only advice is that they send the children out to play prior to commencing that part of the conversation.
I am nothing if not a comforting voice. In that vein, I wish to allay a recurring anxiety among sane people who express concern that, at trial, a devoted Trump supporter may maneuver himself onto the jury with a predetermined plan to hold out for acquittal, no matter the evidence. Be reassured, any such torpedo-minded juror would quickly find himself removed from the right-wing bubble. He would be jolted by the courtroom’s atmosphere of facts, evidence, examination and cross-examination. And the bubble would pop.
For example, suppose that such a person entered the jury box believing Trump’s claims that the Presidential Records Act, rather than the Espionage Act, was the applicable law in the documents case. He would hear every expert witness debunk the former president’s absurd claim, should the judge even have allowed it to arise, which is unlikely. And reality’s grip would tighten. Then, following that ungentle deprogramming, within the deliberation room, social pressure would wrap its iron fingers around the wannabe torpedo until any remaining Trumpian delusions were wrung out of him.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.