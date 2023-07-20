Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Politics watchers wonder why some Americans have cheered as Indiana Jones routed Nazis on the silver screen, yet also cheered when Donald Trump coddled white supremacists.

Such absence of insight into self-contradiction is an abundant human frailty. It may even account for Trump’s ascension, a phenomenon that continues to rest on a base of cogitations wherein the comforting reassurances of an authoritarian demigod are preferable to the freedoms offered by democracy.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

