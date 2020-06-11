Joseph Wyatt: 'Deep state' of foolishness (Opinion)

Columnist George Will, a tower of conservatism, evidently has succumbed to the lure of the “deep state,” as evidenced by one of his recent columns in which he termed the president the “Cry-Baby-in Chief,” a “malignant buffoon,” “mentally crippled” and a “vulgarian who is unhinged.” Which only demonstrates the awesome power of the phantom operatives who yearn to undermine President Donald Trump.
Mr. Will, a paragon of anti-liberalism, went on to say that members of Congress who continue to support Mr. Trump are “invertebrates” who “must be routed ... for their Vichyite [Nazi-friendly] collaboration” with the president.
Sadly, the deep state’s reach evidently does not begin and end with George Will. Its clutches have claimed the antediluvian Rev. Pat Robertson, who said of Trump’s calling governors “jerks” when they refused to fight protesters with military troops, “You just don’t do that Mr. President. It isn’t cool.”
The evil force has even gotten to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who announced, “We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”
The “deep state” is said to be comprised of Obama administration holdovers and anti-Trumpers who would not approve of the president even if he arranged the Second Coming, assuming that the president did not proclaim himself to be the deity.
“They” have even infected the man who, for two years, was Trump’s secretary of defense, Gen. Jim “Mad Dog” Mattis. He went bombs away on Trump after the president saw to it that protesters were gassed by the military so that Mr. Trump could walk a block and awkwardly hold aloft the Word of God, which he probably hasn’t bothered to read and whose precepts he seems unable to fathom. Mattis wrote, in part, “Never did I dream that troops taking [the] oath would be ordered under any circumstances to violate the constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander-in-chief ...”
The president cleverly shot back with his best elementary-school retort, saying that Mattis “is the world’s most overrated General.” Perhaps Trump had been misquoted when he earlier had termed Mattis “one of the most effective generals and extraordinary leaders of our time.”
Other former great Americans continue to fall like dominoes to the sly influences of the deep state cabal, the nameless little government employees whom one might imagine convening in underground caverns where they practice secret handshakes and prance in crimson cloaks as they plot to bring down The Donald.
Consider Gen. John Kelly, who has said he agrees with Gen. Mattis. Recall that Kelly served as the president’s chief of staff. Or did he? Trump now terms Kelly an also-ran who “was not in my inner-circle ...”
It goes on. Former chairman of the joint chiefs Mike Mullen, former director of national security James Clapper and former secretary of defense Colin Powell have echoed Mattis in recent days.
Sadly, many citizens have permitted the mask-averse Mad King to breathe into their faces and, thus, they have come down with a chronic case of his illness. They actually believe in the deep state delusion. Evidently, a strain of the bug has even bit some on the left, who now wish to defund the police. Reform the police — yes. Retrain the police, elevate the pay of the police and de-militarize the police — yes. But defund the police? That’s like saying we should defund the U.S. Senate just because Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., are still in it.