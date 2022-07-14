As Jan. 6, 2021, approached, sharp-eyed West Virginians were noticing a circularity in Donald Trump’s rhetoric. To keep his loyal supporters at a low boil, he would repeatedly tell them that the election was stolen, then he pointed to their anger as evidence that he had been robbed.
Had Trump gracefully conceded, the Capitol breach wouldn’t have happened, nobody would have died or been injured and nearly a thousand Americans would not live out their days with criminal records.
Instead, Trump’s ploy suckered loads of people, including this week’s Jan. 6 Select Committee witness Stephen Ayers, an Ohioan who pleaded guilty to invading the Capitol. Heeding Trump’s call was like, “I had horse blinders on,” he said. His straightforward suggestion to those who continue to believe Trump’s big lie, “Take your blinders off.”
Ayres could be a role model for former West Virginia delegate and future jailbird Derrick Evans, who also pleaded guilty to invading the Capitol. But Evans dreams large, hoping to again land in public office.
At no charge, I advise Evans to humble himself, learn how to do something, find work and disappear from the public stage.
That aside, the whir and buzz of the former president’s claims of a stolen election continue to dazzle the easily amused. It’s so boring that, with warnings of subsequent persistent nightmares, The Donald’s incessant droning could substitute for the rain button on a commercial noise-cancelling machine.
When the Rev. Jim Jones asked his flock to practice drinking poison, it was time to make for the Guyana jungle. When the Heaven’s Gate cult leader, the psychotic Marshall Applewhite, began to discuss post-death advancement to a spaceship, the clear-headed members of his group knew it was time to vamoose.
For many Trump supporters, the time has come to pull the ripcord and float back to the firm ground of reality. But for others, as it was with Jones and Applewhite, the time has not yet arrived.
The Jan. 6 committee has brought forth a roaring tide of evidence of Trump’s illegal efforts to derail the peaceful transition of power. Yet, Trump remains defiant. And with the rising flow lapping at his socks, he stands below the high-tide line, insisting that, within his view, lies nothing but a vast expanse of dry land.
This week, the committee produced testimony, again mostly from Trump’s White House insiders, lawyers and campaign aides, describing how, by Dec. 15, 2020, Trump had been repeatedly informed it was over. Yet, White House lawyer Pat Cipollone testified that reality was nothing but an inconvenience to Trump.
Witnesses described a Dec. 18, 2020, Oval Office encounter that was more steel cage match than strategy meeting. Those who accepted Trump’s defeat found themselves faced with a three-person freak show comprised of now-disgraced lawyers Sydney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, as well as Mike Flynn, the former Army general who had been convicted of lying to the FBI (only to be pardoned by Trump).
As evidence of a “stolen” election, Flynn produced a diagram with lines and arrows showing interconnections among Chinese thermostats, Italian satellites and the long dead Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez. Or maybe Flynn’s pictograph revealed that strawberries were missing from the fridge. Either way, Flynn floated an unconstitutional declaration of martial law. Powell advocated an equally illegal military seizure of voting machines.
Cipollone testified that he confronted Powell with the 60 court decisions proving that Trump had lost. She responded, “The judges are corrupt.” Maybe Ms. Powell should stop receiving her “evidence” in messages from Richard Nixon that only she is able to hear as they emanate from her television set.
The marathon meeting ended late that night. Hours later, at 1:42 a.m. on Dec. 19, Trump infamously tweeted, “Big protest in D.C. on Jan. 6. Will be wild.” And that made a lot of sense to Steven Ayres and Derrick Evans. But to Ayres, at least, it doesn’t anymore.