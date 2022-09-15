Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

While our GOP lawmakers, in their ungodly zeal to outlaw abortion, fight their war with the future, my thoughts happened to wander elsewhere, to a prison inmate who briefly served with them. Former Republican House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, of Wayne County, resigned his seat and is serving 90 days for invading the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Specifically, I wonder whether Evans believes he has a future in politics. Although he offered a courtroom-convenient acceptance of responsibility for his part in the Capitol invasion, the next day, he sounded more political than repentant, saying on local radio that he “will never regret” his attempt to nullify the 2020 election of the president. Similarly, on the day he reported to the federal lockup, he announced his plans to write a book on government “overreach,” while in stir.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

