While our GOP lawmakers, in their ungodly zeal to outlaw abortion, fight their war with the future, my thoughts happened to wander elsewhere, to a prison inmate who briefly served with them. Former Republican House of Delegates member Derrick Evans, of Wayne County, resigned his seat and is serving 90 days for invading the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Specifically, I wonder whether Evans believes he has a future in politics. Although he offered a courtroom-convenient acceptance of responsibility for his part in the Capitol invasion, the next day, he sounded more political than repentant, saying on local radio that he “will never regret” his attempt to nullify the 2020 election of the president. Similarly, on the day he reported to the federal lockup, he announced his plans to write a book on government “overreach,” while in stir.
But whether Evans has a political future may already have been decided by New Mexico U.S. District Court Judge Francis J. Mathew in a case that closely parallels that of Evans. In that faraway state, Couy Griffin was serving as an Otero County commissioner. Like Evans, Griffin had taken his oath of office, only to become a Capitol invader when the presidential vote didn’t suit him.
Citizen groups challenged Griffin’s eligibility to hold office based on his status as an insurrectionist and on the 14th Amendment. That amendment was added to the Constitution after the Civil War to prevent Southern states from again electing to Congress the same people who, prior to the war, had taken the required oath to defend our Constitution, and then turned around and attempted to reduce it to cinders.
Judge Mathew wrote, “By joining the mob and trespassing on restricted Capitol grounds, Mr. Griffin contributed to delaying Congress’ election certification process.” The judge added that, because Griffin took part in the Capitol breach “after taking his oath” as a county commissioner, he is barred for life from ever again holding any public office. Substitute Evans for Griffin, and the parallels in their cases are evident.
Mathew added, “Mr. Griffin aided the insurrection even though he did not personally engage in violence.” Rather, Griffin had “incited, encouraged, and helped normalize the violence on January 6,” including by filming videos for social media. Just like Evans.
In New Mexico, Mathew said the law was unimpressed with Griffin’s defense that he hadn’t been charged with criminal insurrection. The judge wrote that, “Section Three [of the Fourteenth Amendment] imposes a qualification for public office, much like an age or residency requirement,” rather than a criminal penalty. Meaning that you can’t have taken an oath to defend the Constitution, and then engage in insurrection and subsequently be eligible to hold a public office.
Thus, it isn’t a leap to conclude that, should Evans ever again file to run for elected office, his candidacy will be challenged as was Griffin’s eligibility to hold office in New Mexico.
Playing the fool for Donald Trump, Evans thoughtlessly staked his claim to political prisoner status, saying that he was merely, “exercising my freedom of speech, standing up to tyranny, demanding answers about a stolen election,” on Jan. 6. But Griffin had made the same argument only to see the court find a horsefly in that bowl of mush. Mathew pointed out that, in other Jan. 6 cases, the courts uniformly rejected such an argument.
I pray Evans will realize that he is not Nelson Mandela and, instead, will put aside any thoughts of again running for office. I hope he will humble himself, genuinely admit his mistake, grow up and get on with his life. He might enjoy a meaningful future, but not if he wishes to be an elected politician.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.