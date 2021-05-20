That unheavenly aroma emanating from Washington, D.C., drifts skyward from the Republican Party’s decomposing support for the police, as the party’s regulars, desperate to remain in Donald Trump’s favor, say “no thanks” to the establishment of a commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol riot. It is the sort of rot that oozes from the top down.
Trump incited the mob that attacked Capitol Police and D.C. Metro Police. He permitted the assaults to continue for several hours until sending out a video asking the cop beaters to go home and telling them, “We love you.” To calcify his disdain for law enforcement, he initially refused to lower American flags to half-staff in honor of two officers who died in the aftermath of the attack.
Full disclosure: My son is a veteran police officer.
To remain in Trump’s good graces, a number of congressional Republicans downplay the Capitol breach. In doing so, they turn their backs on the Capitol and Metro officers, 140 of whom were injured. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., who aided security guards as they piled furniture against the door of the House chamber on Jan. 6, incredibly said this month, “There was no insurrection.” He likened the violence to, “a normal tourist visit.” Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., said the rioters, “would never break the law.”
Pathological attention seeker Rep. Marjory Taylor Greene, R-Ga., turned reason on its head with this gem: “The people who breached the Capitol are being abused,” by being charged and jailed. And, this week, the vast majority of House Republicans followed the lead of minority chief Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as they voted against having a 10-person (5 Democrats and 5 Republicans) Jan. 6 commission.
West Virginia’s Republican members of Congress remain content to hide in the bushes and say nothing of substance about the assaults. They should chat with Capitol Officers James Blassingame and Sidney Hemby, who have sued Trump for inciting the rioters. Blassingame suffered head and back injuries when the mob slammed him into a stone column. Hemby was crushed against the doors of the Capitol and, while bleeding from his face, was sprayed with toxic chemicals.
Officer Michael Fanone was stun-gunned more than once and beaten with a flagpole, until he suffered a heart attack and a concussion. This week, members of the Capitol Police wrote a letter to Congress. It read, in part, “It is inconceivable that some of the Members we protect would downplay the events of January 6.” But none of that matters to the vast majority of GOP representatives. Much more important is to throw themselves in prostration at the feet of the little king of Elba-Lago.
Disrespect for the police doesn’t begin and end in Washington. West Virginia’s GOP legislative supermajority this year introduced a bill that would bar state and local police from assisting federal law enforcement in enforcing any gun-safety laws that are more restrictive than the state’s laws. And they pushed for a law to stop police from enforcing “red flag” laws that would enable cops to temporarily seize guns from people whom family members believe to be dangerous. And they perpetually want guns on our college campuses. Police generally oppose such bills.
Elected Republicans often talk of freedom. Yet, everywhere they are in chains, manacled to the whims of Donald Trump, who is under criminal investigation and who urges against a Jan. 6 commission. Do “blue lives matter?” You couldn’t prove it by the flaccid support our police are getting from office-holding Republicans.