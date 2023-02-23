Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Fox News has again been caught dishing dishonest dirt, similar to when, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox host Sean Hannity termed warnings by epidemiological experts to be liberal “hysteria.” Hannity remains unapologetic, even though COVID has delivered an outsized portion of his own viewers to their next lives.

Fox has again been exposed for having knowingly promoted another great falsehood, Donald Trump’s Big Lie of a rigged election. Principal owner Rupert Murdoch, CEO Susan Scott, on-air personalities Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo and others knew they were dishing the lie when they said Dominion voting machines had switched votes from Trump to Joe Biden. Now, the dirty laundry has been hung out to dry with their own internal messages that have been disclosed in Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network.

Stories you might like

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

Recommended for you