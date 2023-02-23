Fox News has again been caught dishing dishonest dirt, similar to when, in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fox host Sean Hannity termed warnings by epidemiological experts to be liberal “hysteria.” Hannity remains unapologetic, even though COVID has delivered an outsized portion of his own viewers to their next lives.
Fox has again been exposed for having knowingly promoted another great falsehood, Donald Trump’s Big Lie of a rigged election. Principal owner Rupert Murdoch, CEO Susan Scott, on-air personalities Hannity, Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson, Maria Bartiromo and others knew they were dishing the lie when they said Dominion voting machines had switched votes from Trump to Joe Biden. Now, the dirty laundry has been hung out to dry with their own internal messages that have been disclosed in Dominion’s $1.6 billion lawsuit against the network.
Four days after Biden was elected president, Trump’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, appeared on Lou Dobbs’ Fox News show where, minus any evidence, she spouted the Dominion vote-switching hoax. The next day, Powell went on Bartiromo’s show, and two days after that, she was on Ingraham’s program, each time with the same message, and each time without evidence.
Days later, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani echoed the vote-switch fiction on Dobbs’ show. Dominion was “formed to fix elections, Giuliani announced.” Like Powell, Giuliani could provide no proof. That week, Powell and Giuliani held a press conference where they continued the lie, still minus evidence. Upon watching the pair produce their steaming mess, Fox’s big boss, Murdoch, texted others in the company, “Really crazy stuff. And damaging.” But not damaging enough to stop Fox from continuing to promote it.
At one point, Powell claimed to have a source for her information. But her “source” turned out to be a lunatic who claimed the capacity to become a headless, time-traveling “entity” who got information from the wind. If that was Powell’s source, perhaps Giuliani’s was a voice emanating from his television that only he was able to hear.
It was so crazy that Ingraham called Powell “nuts” in a message to Carlson and Hannity. Carlson told his producer that Powell was “lying.” But, evidently, not lying enough or nutty enough to keep Powell’s flimflammery off the air.
Fox had made a business decision to push the lie against Dominion because upstart network Newsmax had emerged and was taking Fox’s viewers. Fox had been the first to call the election for Biden, which had infuriated Trump, who immediately unleashed attacks on Fox coupled with his recommendation that viewers switch to Newsmax. That ratings heat was all it took for Fox to shift the vote-switching fiction into overdrive to recapture Trump’s supporters.
Early on, Fox’s White House correspondent, Jacqui Heinrich, had debunked the attacks on Dominion. But the concern about ratings (as opposed to concern about the truth) was so elevated at Fox that Carlson was prompted to send a frantic message to Hannity. “Please get her fired ... . The [Fox News company’s] stock price is down,” Carlson wrote.
On Nov. 30, 2020, Powell again was on Hannity’s show to repeat the crazy tale. And on it went. By Jan. 26, 2021, Carlson hosted pillow guy Mike Lindell for an expectoration of the voting machine falsehood. And although they knew it was a lie, Team Fox continued to nurture it, saying it was a sweet-smelling rose as they gently swathed their viewers’ faces with leaves of intellectual poison ivy.
Now, the Dominion lawsuit has laid bare a hard truth that will make your Fox-addicted uncle break out in hives -- Fox News isn’t news, it’s propaganda. Its mantra is “ratings over reality.” Its executives and “stars” are convinced that their audience is too addicted or dense to care. And it appears they’re right, if the ratings mean anything.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.