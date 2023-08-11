Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Although an occasional reader tells me that my writing routinely constitutes first-degree assault on rationality, I prefer to characterize my work as “aspirational.”

For that, I thank Donald Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, who has attempted to hammer an “aspirational” square peg into the legal round hole that Trump has dug for himself. Lauro repeatedly has said Trump’s efforts to end our democracy were merely aspirational and, therefore, were “protected speech.”

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt

@marshall.edu.

