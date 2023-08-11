Although an occasional reader tells me that my writing routinely constitutes first-degree assault on rationality, I prefer to characterize my work as “aspirational.”
For that, I thank Donald Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, who has attempted to hammer an “aspirational” square peg into the legal round hole that Trump has dug for himself. Lauro repeatedly has said Trump’s efforts to end our democracy were merely aspirational and, therefore, were “protected speech.”
According to my research team’s consulting attorney, if two or more people plot a crime, all are guilty of conspiracy when one of them takes an identifiable step toward accomplishing the scheme. The most recent criminal indictment against the former president describes how Trump and his six co-conspirators took numerous such steps in furtherance of their conspiracy, “to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.”
For comparison, suppose a bank robbery was planned by a gang of crooks that included a security system hacker, an explosives expert, the getaway driver, etc. Although the hacker was nabbed in the act prior to any of the others even beginning to play their parts, all were guilty of the conspiracy because, under the law, an identifiable step had been taken by one of them.
According to the Washington, D.C., federal grand jury’s indictment, at least 18 identifiable attempts were made by Trump and his co-conspirators to get Vice President Mike Pence to reject Electoral College ballots. And that was only the beginning of the stream of their illegal activities. Trump pressured Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes, even suggesting to Raffensperger that he could be criminally charged if he did not comply. Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani furthered their conspiracy when he told Georgia legislators that he had evidence of election fraud and again when he accused Fulton County, Georgia, election workers of mishandling ballots.
Attorney John Eastman moved the scheme forward with his promotion of a six-point plan for Pence to return authentic ballots to the states. Disgraced lawyers Sidney Powell and Giuliani repeatedly made public claims of ballot switching by voting machines. Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark authored, and urged DOJ officials to sign, a draft letter to Georgia’s legislature in which he falsely claimed that the DOJ had uncovered irregularities in that state’s voting. Also, one or more conspirators implemented a plan to create false slates of electors.
Rather than protected speech, each of these activities were in furtherance of the conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election. ”Protected speech” had ended when the first step was taken.
Trump’s second line of defense is that, cross his heart and hope to die, he truly believed he had won the 2020 election. Against that defense sits the Rock of Gibraltar of reality. As the indictment lays out, Trump was informed that there were no election irregularities (that would have changed the outcome) by Pence, by senior leaders of the DOJ, by the director of National Intelligence and the director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure unit. His loss was also confirmed by senior White House attorneys, senior staffers on his campaign, his daughter Ivanka, various state officials and by his failed cases in 60 state and federal courts.
To say that he continued to believe he had won, which he continues to announce to his rally audiences, is to say that he was too dense to understand the English language or, perhaps, that he had undergone a psychotic break from reality.
It is also possible that Trump will assert that he was victimized by ineffective counsel. But to raise that defense, Trump would have to waive his attorney-client privilege and testify to the details. He would be subject to cross-examination, a nightmare for his lawyers. Thus, he isn’t likely to employ that defense.
Perhaps Trump will locate a workable defense. But those presently being floated are likely to be hit with a tsunami of evidence, take on water, and sink.