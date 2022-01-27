“Delusional, divided and desperate Dems double down on destructive, diabolical, and dangerous agenda.” That was a recent Fox News headline, which had no evident purpose beyond terrifying its viewers.
Fox wants their audience to be afraid of everything. Well, everything except actual threats like COVID-19, erosion of voting rights, the looming demise of democracy and the overuse of alliteration.
Predictions of impending doom are the fuel that powers Fox’s business model. CNN’s Brian Stelter sampled other recent Fox headlines: “Crime carnage: Liberal policies leaving trail of death and destruction.” “Apocalyptic Hellscapes take over American cities.” “Biden doesn’t have a good grasp on reality.” “Biden has surrendered presidency to crazies.” “Biden and Harris — political poison.” “Random murders ignite fear across country.”
To keep up with the many evils that daily edge us closer to oblivion, stay tuned to Fox. That will keep the mind free of clutter such as COVID-19 death rates that are five times greater among the unvaccinated.
Fox inoculates viewers against learning that Joe Biden is doing a pretty good job, despite enormous Republican resistance. He has shepherded both the pandemic relief bill and the “roads, bridges and broadband” infrastructure bill into law, thus shoveling billions of dollars into West Virginia. Moreover, remaining glued to Fox renders one unlikely to notice that Biden has returned dignity to the White House, refuses to kiss up to Vladimir Putin and has seen more jobs created in his first year than any other president in history, while the economy grew at 5.7% in 2021, the fastest since 1984.
“Crime crisis puts lives at risk in Dem-led cities” leaves the reality of Trumpian authoritarianism out to sea and out of view, adrift in the misty fog of Fox. Did the network’s watchers catch the news that in seven states that were won by Biden, Trump supporters forged government documents claiming they were the true electors? The fraud was concocted in hopes that, once confusion and bear spray had abated at the Capitol, the U.S. House would declare Trump the winner.
Immunized by fear and the misdirection that fear creates, Fox’s viewers may have experienced only mild symptoms upon exposure to the fake electors bombshell, or to the announcement that 11 Oath Keepers were indicted on charges of sedition conspiracy or to Trump’s bullying of state officials such as Georgia’s secretary of state whom he pressured to “find 11,780 votes.”
While overwhelmed by a chronic case of Fox fright, one may not be troubled by Trump’s recruitment of a willing dupe at the Department of Justice, Jeffrey Clark, to falsely claim that Georgia’s vote had been compromised and should be tossed.
Trump’s multi-pronged attempt to overthrow our democracy also included his debunked, incessant “rigged election” claims, his scheduling the rally on the day that electoral votes were to be counted and his plan to have the military confiscate all voting machines, after which he would appoint one of his flunkies (probably the disgraced lawyer Sydney Powell) to oversee the recount. Add his bullying of Mike Pence to show “courage” by rejecting the votes of 81 million Americans and you have a kettle of Trumpian slumgullion at full boil. But, if you are fixed on Fox, you could miss its stinking aroma.
Forget real news. Instead, watch Fox host Tucker Carlson who lately has turned his focus in a pro-Russia direction. His attacks on America, Biden, NATO and Ukraine now are being aired on Russian state television to justify the Kremlin’s possible invasion of its neighbor. Carlson’s actions are so un-American that wags now refer to him as “Tuckyo Rose.”
But leave all of that alone because fear sells, even as it deadens us to the threats that matter most.