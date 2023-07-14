On the 1-to-5 Mike Lindell My Pillow Scale, which researchers devised as a measure of career self-destruction, Bob Huggins has received a top rating of five pillows.
Evidently, the former West Virginia University men’s basketball coach doesn’t know that the game is over and the stands have emptied. I wish Huggins nothing but a successful rehabilitation, and I suggest that we leave him to it.
As for WVU, the university faces far greater difficulties. In the interest of full disclosure, I am a WVU graduate.
The university’s president, E. Gordon Gee, recently thought it wise to channel Rush Limbaugh when he announced the dismantling of numerous academic programs and possible discontinuation of others. Gee said, “I want to be very blunt: we have been isolated, we have been arrogant, we have told the American public what they should think ... .”
Evidently, Gee is reduced to appealing to those who believe that colleges are populated by nerdy no-nothings who wish to turn good kids into socialists.
One of the programs already cut is the master’s degree in Recreation, Parks and Tourism Resources. That is surprising, in a state where tourism is touted. A total of 12 programs that offer post-graduate degrees, including doctoral degrees in accounting, will be gone next year. Moreover, the administration has given warnings to a dozen other programs that they must demonstrate improvement (read, recruit more students) or face similar shutdowns. Included are the master’s and doctoral degrees in mathematics, computer science and mining engineering.
In the absurd attack on his own university, Gee was aiming his guns at the wrong target, according to Liam Knox of Inside Higher Education. Knox correctly pointed out that Gee downplayed more salient factors, such as the steady reduction in money budgeted to WVU by the Legislature, the astonishing escalation in tuition costs and other root causes of the precipitous drop in student numbers.
State funding now accounts for only about $1 of every $5 in the university’s budget. The deficit has been made up by increasing the cost of tuition. That worked until overall enrollment also began to slow. About 5,000 fewer students now attend the university than just a few years ago. Enrollment has dropped by 10% since 2015. Could rising tuition costs be a contributing factor?
Tuition increases have far outstripped inflation. In the 1960s, the cost of a semester’s tuition at state-supported colleges and universities (for a West Virginia resident) was around $125 to $150 per semester, depending on the school. If tuition costs had merely kept pace with inflation, students would now be paying $1,206 to $1,448. But, at WVU, the coming semester’s tuition will be $4,824. A downward spiral has resulted. Fewer students pay increasingly higher tuition, until the net result is a flagging operating budget.
Besides reducing state funding, our legislators have failed WVU in other ways. They have allowed guns on campus. They send anti-gay messages, and their near-total ban on abortion does not go over well with young people. And such moves might especially discourage out-of-state students, whose even-higher tuition payments would be of particular benefit.
Some faculty members say the cuts were done in the dark. I witnessed several such surprise attacks during my years at Marshall University. After a new library was built on the Huntington campus, it was announced that the majority of books would remain housed in the old library, which, to save money, would be staffed by a skeleton crew and closed to students. A book could be obtained only on request and after a one-day delay. That was particularly problematic for the thousands of once-a-week students taking night classes. Fortunately, protests from students and faculty led to a reversal of that thoughtless decision.
Unfortunately, Gee’s fuzzy reference to academic arrogance was itself rather arrogant. And it failed to properly call out the state’s legislators, who seem to prioritize feeding red meat to the wisdom impaired and propping up a dying coal industry, instead of funding the state’s largest university.