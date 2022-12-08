Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On Truth Social last week, Donald Trump yowled that, during the 2020 campaign, Twitter refused to publish naked pictures of Hunter Biden, implying that Americans lacked only a glimpse of Hunter’s junk to be convinced that Trump deserved another four years. “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” the former president fumed.

Meanwhile, images persist of MAGA folks busily drafting a list of reasons to explain how shredding the Constitution over a nude photo would make America great again.

Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.

