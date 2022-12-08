On Truth Social last week, Donald Trump yowled that, during the 2020 campaign, Twitter refused to publish naked pictures of Hunter Biden, implying that Americans lacked only a glimpse of Hunter’s junk to be convinced that Trump deserved another four years. “A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” the former president fumed.
Meanwhile, images persist of MAGA folks busily drafting a list of reasons to explain how shredding the Constitution over a nude photo would make America great again.
Also last week, the soulless Kanye West (more recently, shortened to Ye), continued to attack Jews. He tweeted an image of the Star of David superimposed with a swastika. When the similarly dead-inside Alex Jones asked him, “You’re not a Nazi [are you]?” Ye responded, “I see good things about [Adolph] Hitler ... . This guy that invented highways [and] the microphone ... . Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”
(To be clear, Hitler did not invent highways or the microphone.)
To complete this unholy trio, Holocaust-denying white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who has said he dreams of a Catholic authoritarian nation, chipped in with a Nazism or two. Fuentes has said it was, “Jews [who] stood in the way,” of the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. Last week, Trump, Kanye and Fuentes enjoyed lunch at Mar-A-Lago. Presumably, they discussed hot topics ranging from the Fuhrer’s noninventions to Hunter Biden’s privates.
Their idiotfest stood in contrast to the solemnity of this week’s marking of the 81st anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor. I thought of the men and women like my father who fought Nazis because it was the right thing to do, and who were spared listening to the whining of a sore-loser former president and a dopey rapper saying that Hitler invented highways and microphones.
In December 1944, my father wrote to my mother from Italy, saying, “Christmas is about the best time of the year. Let’s hope that I get back for next year.” It would, however, take longer.
On a bearing 180 degrees from the likes of Trump, Kanye and Fuentes, my uncle, Norris Brown, served in North Africa, where he put his life in danger every day, locating and disarming land mines. Uncles George Hopkins and Stanley Wyatt, the latter a navigator whose plane dodged German flak, were heroes, too. Mrs. Wyatt’s uncles, Forrest and Bob Foster and Gordon Bartlett, served. Uncle Gordon’s plane was shot down over Hungary, where he lived by his wits for six weeks until he made it back to friendly territory.
I thought about the people at home who did without meat, butter, gasoline and more, and who worked their Victory Gardens and kept the faith. Their letters boosted the morale of men like my dad, who, in that wistful missive to his young wife, added thoughts of their 2-year-old little girl, “Sometimes I can almost see Betsy’s antics that you describe to me.”
A year later, he remained in Italy. But there was a chance, his letter said, that he would be awarded a battle star. To him, the award had little to do with heroism. Rather, it was about the five additional points it would give him toward the magic number of 50, which meant discharge, and home. (The troops were given “points” for each month they had served, for awards they earned, if they were married, had children, etc.) Eight weeks later, he was back in the United States.
I can almost see these giants, walking shoulder to shoulder through the streets of Heaven. And because, in his wisdom, the Deity surely made a place in the afterlife for all creatures, my images extend into a day well in the future, and to another place, where, in dark corners, there exist insects named Trump, Kanye and Nick Fuentes.
Joseph Wyatt is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist and emeritus professor at Marshall University. Reach him at wyatt@marshall.edu.